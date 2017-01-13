Dave Lashley retiring as volleyball coach at Gering

Gering High School will soon be searching for a new head volleyball coach as Dave Lashley is hanging up the whistle after 27 years on the sideline. Below is the full press release sent out by Gering High School last night:

PRESS RELEASE

Gering High School head volleyball coach, David Lashley, announced that he is retiring from his coaching duties. An official press release distributed by Gering Public Schools today called Mr. Lashley a highly regarded member of the Gering High School staff, where he has served as a guidance counselor for the past 6 years. He will continue to serve in this position.

Glen Koski, Activities Director at Gering, stated, “Coach Lashley has a prodigious understanding of the game of volleyball and worked expansively to develop the abilities of every player. The volleyball program has enjoyed much success during his time and we are grateful for his years of service.”

Lashley’s 27 year career of coaching high school and club volleyball started in 1987 at Banner County. “When I was hired at Banner County I was told I was going to be the head volleyball coach so I decided I had better learn something about the game,” coach Lashley chuckled. Outside of Banner County, Lashley also coached at Bayard, Torrington, and most recently Gering Public Schools.

Lashley conveyed his favorite memory of coaching at GHS was winning the district in 2014 and that teaching the game has always been the most enjoyable. “Gering has a lot of talented young players that have a real passion for the game. I look forward to seeing these girls grow and develop,” Lashley indicated.