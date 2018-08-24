Denver golfer leading early at Platte Valley Companies Pro-Am

Perfect weather and great course conditions are producing low scores more than halfway through the first round of the 2018 Platte Valley Companies Pro-Am at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Eight players in the first wave fired under par scores, led by Grady Patrick of Denver with a five-under 67. Derek Fribbs of Boulder is right behind with a 68. 2016 champ Austin Miller of Gering and Eddie Stuart of Phoenix fired three-under 69s.

Joseph Courtney of Spearfish, South Dakota shot a 70 while Ian Boat of Leawood Kansas, Kade Brown of Oberlin,Kansas and Tom Whitney of LaQuinta California had 71s.

In the team competition, you had to have a net score of less than 55 to be in the top four. Platte Valley Companies team of Tom Horne, Ladd Harrison, Jody Miles, and Joe Guth had a score of 54.3 to get the early lead. Shooting 54.5 was the Sam and Louie’s team of Craig Erdman, Steve Horne, Chad Schneider and Ernie Aguallo.

At 54.8 was the Neal Smith Insurance team of Brock, Bowdy Jay and Paxton Ehler and the ideal linen team of Troy Rubottom, Ryan Bolzer, Shane Luebe and Reed Palser.

44 pros and 41 teams are playing in the tournament, which has total prize money for the pros of $40,000 with a $10,000 first prize.