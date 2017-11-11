Depth pushes Eagle women to 1-0 on season

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team got off to a 1-0 start Friday evening in the Chicoine Center, as the Eagle bench rose up to score 34 of the team’s 63 total points in a 63-56 win over visiting Texas A&M-International University.

“It’s a great opener for us,” said CSC Head Coach Janet Raymer . “We focused on ourselves going in, and we did a pretty good job. Our defense, and everything else, got better tonight, and that’s what we’re looking to do. I was proud of the girls tonight. Going in we were more focused on ourselves than the other team, because we didn’t know much about them. We stayed aggressive, and the other team might have gotten a bit tired. We played 12 kids. I expect that to be a strength of ours, and I’m excited about that going forward into the season.”

Eight different Eagles scored in the game, led by senior guard Kalli Feddersen with 16 points and nine rebounds.

A pair of newcomers each came into the game to notch double digits as well. Junior transfer forward Jessica Lovitt and freshman guard Brooke Turek each finished with 13 points in approximately 20 minutes of play. Lovitt’s 13 came with 10 boards to give her a double-double in the Mullen, Nebraka, native’s first game as an Eagle.

The Eagles shot only 30 percent in the first two quarters, but hit for 41.7 percent in the last two, when they gave themselves more opportunities by nearly doubling their opponent up on the boards, 29 oto 16, and beating them nine to three on the offensive glass.

“It was awesome,” said Lovitt. “We had a rough start, but then we got in a groove and went with it. We started running our offense. We got the looks we needed to get. We were looking inside, among other options. We’re very young and very new, but we’ve worked on coming together. Everyone has to be a leader out there, and communication is a big part of that. When we communicate well, good things will happen for us.”

The Dustdevils’ leading scorer was Tantashea Giger, a junior out of Lincoln, with 21 points.

In attendance, but not participating in the game for TAMIU, was junior Passionate Amukamara, whose brother Prince starred at cornerback for Nebraska football and now plays for the Chicago Bears.

Chadron State hosts another Lone Star State opponent tomorrow evening in Texas A&M-Kingsville. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m., and as will be the case throughout the CSC women’s basketball season, the first 100 guests through the door are entered into a drawing for Chadron State gear giveaways.

Score by quarter:

1 2 3 4 T

Chadron State 9 13 15 26 63

Texas A&M-Int’l 13 13 8 22 56