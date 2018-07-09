Deter Dynasty Golf Tournament is Friday

Be sure to sign up to play in the 6th Annual Deter Dynasty Golf Tournament being held at The Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering, on July 13. Shot gun start at 8 a.m. The format is a four person scramble. Prizes and lunch will be served after the tournament.
The Deter Dynasty Foundation is a volunteer-directed, 501c3 non-profit organization. Our mission is to ensure high quality coaching for all wrestlers by providing ongoing financial support of the Gering Wrestling Program as well as the Gering Wrestling Club.
Proceeds from the Golf Tournament will go toward providing scholarships to wrestlers seeking post-secondary education (community college, trade school, four year university, etc.).
Call Monument Shadows Golf Course to register to play: 308-635-2277.
If you or your business would like to be a hole sponsor or prize donor for the tournament please contact Ally Berggren at 720-530-3263.