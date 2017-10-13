District Cross Country Results

There were plenty of great showings on Thursday at District Cross Country meets around the region.

At the Class B-4 meet in Ogallala a great day for Gering High School. The girls captured the team title while the boys finished third overall. Both teams qualify for the state meet.

Individually, Tukker Romey of Gering posted a winning time of 19:38.0.

Scottsbluff’s Kaylee Bentley finished second helping the Lady Bearcats to a second place team finish. The Scottsbluff girls also qualified for state.

For the boys, Scottsbluff’s Jesse Jaramillo took home first place with a winning time of 16:30.0 while Gering got their team through to state with a third place overall finish. Xavier Arellano and Logan Moravec went fifth and sixth respectively.

B-4 Girls Team Qualifiers

Gering 35 pts Scottsbluff 36 pts Hastings 41 pts

B-4 Boys Team Qualifiers

Lexington 32 pts Sidney 39 pts Gering 43 pts

Full B-4 team and individual results for the girls can be found here. Boys results here.

The C-4 District meet was also held in Ogallala yesterday afternoon.

On the boys side both Mitchell and Chadron qualified for the state meet and on the girls side it was Mitchell’s Regan Hodsen finished second to qualify individually.

C-4 Boys Team Qualifiers

Holdrege 15 pts Mitchell 42 pts Chadron 60 pts

C-4 Girls Team Qualifiers

Holdrege 36 pts Cozad 48 pts Ogallala 60 pts

Full C-4 team and individual results for the girls can be found here. Boys results here.

And one more district to cover as it was Bayard hosting the D-6 meet with plenty of area teams/runners qualifying for the state meet.

Two area girls teams qualified for state with Bridgeport finishing second and Bayard third. Karissa Benavides of the Lady Bulldogs the top local finisher in second place.

For the boys, Bridgeport won the team title with Jack Linders pacing the way with a second place finish.

D-6 Girls Team Qualifiers

St. Pat’s 38 pts Bridgeport 43 pts Bayard 49 pts

D-6 Boys Team Qualifiers

Bridgeport 28 pts Perkins County 50 pts Dundy County-Stratton 52 pts

Full D-6 team and individual results for the girls can be found here. Boys can be found here.