District Golf Recaps

Class B-4 District at Sidney

The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats have been making a steady climb up the leader board this season and on Monday in Sidney they dominated the field winning the B-4 title in convincing fashion.

Scottsbluff posted a winning team score of 339 and leading the way was individual district champion, Shelby Poynter. Poynter, a senior, shot 74 to win by 7 shots.

Other top ten finishers for the Lady Bearcats were Jayda Ahrens, Ashlynn Haun, and D.J. Bokelman.

Sidney finished second on the day with a team score of 368 while Gering was third just two shots behind the Lady Raiders at 370.

Gering’s lone top ten finish came from sophomore Ali Boswell, who finished third overall with a round of 85.

Scottsbluff, Sidney, and Gering all qualified their teams through to the State Tournament next Monday and Tuesday.

The fifth team member for Scottsbluff heading to state will be Hassie Hood.

Other than Boswell for Gering it’ll be Ashley Maschmeier, Avery Mitchell, Megan Maser, and Madi Schlaepfer heading east for the state tournament.

Team Scores:

Scottsbluff, 339 Sidney, 368 Gering, 370 McCook, 396 Holdrege, 397 Gothenburg, 421 Lexington, 433

Individual Top 10:

Shelby Poynter, Scottsbluff, 74 Emma Alexander, Sidney, 81 Ali Boswell, Gering, 85 Cassidy Redl, McCook, 85 Jayda Ahrens, Scottsbluff, 86 Ashlynn Haun, Scottsbluff, 89 Emily Gustafson, Holdrege, 90 D.J. Bokelman, Scottsbluff, 90 Holland Stagemeyer, McCook, 91 Kennedy Stoltz, Holdrege, 91

Class C-5 at Ogallala

Ogallala shot a team score of 371 to win the district title. Chadron and Mitchell also qualified teams through to state by finishing second and third respectively. Chadron carded a team round of 395 while the Lady Tigers shot 417.

The overall individual champion was Alpine Hickstein of Chadron, who bested Mitchell’s Kenzey Kanno, shooting 76 to Kanno’s 83.

Other individual state qualifiers came from Bayard; Samantha Trevino and Carissa Wolfe, as well as Bridgeport’s Kaeli McVicker.

Team Scores:

Ogallala 371 Chadron, 395 Mitchell, 417 Valentine, 425 Bridgeport, 425 Bayard, 465 Dundy County-Stratton, 531 Kimball, 560

Individual Top 10: