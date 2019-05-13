class="post-template-default single single-post postid-384346 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

District Golf Set For This Week

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 13, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
District Golf Set For This Week
2018-2019 Boys Golf District Assignments
District A-1:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Fremont Golf Club
Host School: Fremont
Director: Scott Anderson
Schools Assigned: Elkhorn South
Fremont
Grand Island
Norfolk
Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke
Omaha North
Omaha Westside
District A-2:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Meadowlark Hills
Host School: Kearney
Director: Ryan E. Hogue
Schools Assigned: Bellevue West
Elkhorn
Gretna
Kearney
Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest
South Sioux City
District A-3:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Holmes Golf Course
Host School: Lincoln Southeast
Director: Dr. JJ Toczek, Mr. Joe Schlegelmilch
Schools Assigned: Bellevue East
Columbus
Lincoln East
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Pius X
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Bryan
Papillion-LaVista
District A-4:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Johnny Goodman
Host School: Creighton Preparatory School
Director: Dr. Dan Schinzel
Schools Assigned: Creighton Preparatory School
Millard North
Millard South
Millard West
Omaha Central
Omaha Northwest
Omaha South
Papillion-LaVista South
District B-1:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Beatrice Country Club
Host School: Beatrice
Director: Neal Randel/Dick Stuart
Schools Assigned: Ashland-Greenwood
Auburn
Beatrice
Crete
Falls City
Nebraska City
Norris
Omaha Gross Catholic
Platteview
Plattsmouth
Ralston
Waverly
District B-2:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: River Wilds
Host School: Blair
Director: Bubba Penas
Schools Assigned: Bennington
Bishop Neumann
Blair
Douglas County West
Mount Michael Benedictine
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Schuyler
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point-Beemer/Scribner-Snyder (WPBSS)
District B-3:
Dates: May 14, 2019
Site: Jackrabbit Run Golf Course
Host School: Northwest
Director: Michael Sorensen & Alex Hull
Schools Assigned: Adams Central
Aurora
Central City
Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus
Fairbury
Hastings
Holdrege
Northwest
O’Neill
Seward
York
District B-4:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Lake Maloney Golf Course
Host School: North Platte
Director: Marc Mroczek
Schools Assigned: Alliance
Broken Bow
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Lexington
McCook
North Platte
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
District C-1:
Dates: May 14, 2019
Site: Woodland Hills Golf Course
Host School: Lincoln Christian
Director: Pete Grothaus
Schools Assigned: Centennial
Elmwood-Murdock
Fillmore Central
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Johnson County Central
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran
Milford
Palmyra
Southern
Superior
Sutton
Syracuse
Thayer Central
District C-2:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Indian Trails Golf Club
Host School: Oakland-Craig
Director: Dallas Sweet
Schools Assigned: Arlington
Boone Central
Cedar Bluffs
David City
Fort Calhoun
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Logan View
Madison
North Bend Central
Oakland-Craig
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Shelby-Rising City
Tekamah-Herman
Twin River
Yutan
District C-3:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Fair Play Golf Course
Host School: Battle Creek
Director: Cody Wintz
Schools Assigned: Ainsworth
BRLD
Battle Creek
Bloomfield
Crofton
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Lutheran High Northeast
Neligh-Oakdale
Norfolk Catholic
Pierce
Ponca
Stanton
Wakefield-Allen
Wisner-Pilger
District C-4:
Dates: May 14, 2019
Site: Indianhead Golf Course
Host School: Grand Island Central Catholic
Director: Craig Rupp & Dick Ross
Schools Assigned: Arcadia/Loup City
Centura
Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia
Kearney Catholic
Minden
Ord
Ravenna
Sandy Creek
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern Valley
St. Paul
Wood River
District C-5:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Cross Creek Golf Links
Host School: Cambridge
Director: Rodney Yates
Schools Assigned: Bayard
Bridgeport
Cambridge
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hemingford
Hershey
Hi-Line
Kimball
Mitchell
Morrill
Perkins County
Sutherland
Valentine
District D-1:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Indianhead
Host School: Heartland Lutheran
Director: Dan Bremer
Schools Assigned: Blue Hill
Deshler
Exeter-Milligan
Franklin
Friend
Harvard
Heartland
Heartland Lutheran
Lawrence-Nelson
Lewiston
Pawnee City
Red Cloud
Shickley
Silver Lake
District D-2:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Club 91
Host School: Clarkson
Director: Jay Knaak
Schools Assigned: Archbishop Bergan
Burwell
Central Valley
Clarkson/Leigh
Cross County
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Fullerton
High Plains Community
Howells-Dodge
Humphrey St. Francis
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Osceola
Riverside
Spalding Academy
District D-3:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Tatanka Golf Club
Host School: Santee
Director: Ken Hajek
Schools Assigned: Boyd County
CWC
Clearwater-Orchard
Creighton
Hartington-Newcastle
Homer
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Niobrara/Verdigre
North Central
Osmond
Pender
Plainview
Randolph
Santee
West Holt
District D-4:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: Hi-Line Golf Course
Host School: Loomis
Director: Drew Billeter
Schools Assigned: Alma
Amherst
Anselmo-Merna
Arapahoe
Axtell
Bertrand
Elm Creek
Loomis
Medicine Valley
Overton
Pleasanton
Sandhills/Thedford
Southwest
Stapleton
Wilcox-Hildreth
District D-5:
Dates: May 13, 2019
Site: River’s Edge Golf Course
Host School: North Platte St. Patrick’s
Director: Mark Skillstad
Schools Assigned: Crawford
Creek Valley
Dundy County-Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Maywood-Hayes Center
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Paxton
Potter-Dix
South Platte
Wallace
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments