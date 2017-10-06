District Softball Results

Here are the results from district softball action on Thursday. Alliance, Gering, and Scottsbluff were playing at McCook in the B-6 Tournament will Chadron is hosting the C-6 Tournament.

B-6 at McCook

Gering 5, Gothenburg 1

North Platte 11, Gering 2

Cozad 9, Gering 6…Gering eliminated and they close their season with a record of 16-17.

McCook 11, Scottsbluff 1

Cozad 11, Scottsbluff 9…Lady Bearcats eliminated and they finish up the season with a record of 10-24.

Alliance 8, Cozad 7

McCook 11, Alliance 2

Alliance 9, Gothenburg 5…Alliance is still alive and they’ll play Cozad this morning at 9 a.m. mountain time in an elimination game.

C-6 at Chadron

Chadron 13, Ord 2…Chadron is the top seed and this is the only game they played yesterday. This morning at 9 the Lady Cardinals square off against Southern Valley/Alma.

