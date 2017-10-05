class="post-template-default single single-post postid-264009 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

District Softball Tournaments Start Today

BY Chris Cottrell | October 5, 2017
Here’s today’s schedule for District softball tournaments involving area teams.

The B-6 Tournament is taking place in McCook (listed times are mountain time).

#4 Gering vs. #5 Gothenburg, 12:30

#3 Alliance vs. #6 Cozad, 12:30

#7 Scottsbluff vs. #2 McCook, 2:30

The rest of the tournament bracket can be seen here.

 

The C-6 Tournament is being held in Chadron.

#4 Ord vs. #5 St. Paul, 9 a.m.

#3 Southern Valley/Alma vs. #6 Minden, 9 a.m.

#2 CCV vs. #7 Chase County, 11 a.m.

* Chadron is the top seed and they’ll play the winner of the Ord/St. Paul game at 11 a.m.

The rest of the tournament bracket can be seen here.

As always you can follow along with all the scores on the ScoreStream Scoreboard here at kneb.com or by downloading the app for your smartphone or tablet.

