District Wrestling Begins Today

2018-2019 Wrestling District Assignments
District A-1:
Dates:Feb 9, 2019Site:Lincoln High Host School:Lincoln High Director:Pat Gatzemeyer Schools Assigned:Bellevue East
Elkhorn South
Lincoln High
Lincoln North Star
Millard North
Millard South
Norfolk
Omaha Northwest
District A-2:
Dates:Feb 9, 2019Site:Omaha Central High School Host School:Omaha Central Director:Luke Dillon Schools Assigned:Creighton Preparatory School
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Benson
Omaha Burke
Omaha Central
Omaha North
Papillion-LaVista South
South Sioux City
District A-3:
Dates:Feb 9, 2019Site:Columbus High School Host School:Columbus Director:Dave Hiebner Schools Assigned:Columbus
Elkhorn
Fremont
Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Bryan
Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista
District A-4:
Dates:Feb 9, 2019Site:Kearney HS Host School:Kearney Director:Ryan Hogue Schools Assigned:Bellevue West
Grand Island
Gretna
Kearney
Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X
Millard West
Omaha South
District B-1:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Platteview HS Host School:Platteview Director:Ron Alexander Schools Assigned:Beatrice
Bennington
Blair
Columbus Lakeview
Nebraska City
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Platteview
Plattsmouth
Ralston
Seward
West Point-Beemer
District B-2:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Northwest High School Host School:Northwest Director:PJ Smith Schools Assigned:Adams Central
Ashland-Greenwood
Central City
Columbus Scotus
Mount Michael Benedictine
Norris
Northwest
O’Neill
Omaha Gross Catholic
Schuyler
Wayne
York
District B-3:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Aurora Middle School – Sports Complex Host School:Aurora Director:Jay Staehr Schools Assigned:Auburn
Aurora
Boys Town
Conestoga
Crete
Fairbury
Falls City
Hastings
Omaha Concordia
Raymond Central
Wahoo
Waverly
District B-4:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Prairie View School Host School:Ogallala Director:Scott Rezac Schools Assigned:Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Holdrege
Lexington
McCook
North Platte
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
District C-1:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Battle Creek High School Host School:Battle Creek Director:Cody Wintz Schools Assigned:Battle Creek
Bishop Neumann
Centennial
Cross County/Osceola
Doniphan-Trumbull
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Louisville
Madison
Malcolm
Oakland-Craig
Ponca
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
St. Paul
Wakefield-Allen
Winnebago
Yutan
District C-2:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Boone Central High School Host School:Boone Central Director:Jon Perone Schools Assigned:BRLD
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Crofton/Bloomfield
David City
Fort Calhoun
Gibbon
Grand Island Central Catholic
Johnson County Central
Logan View
Stanton
Superior
Sutton
Tekamah-Herman
Twin River
Wilber-Clatonia
Wood River
District C-3:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Aquinas Catholic High Host School:Aquinas Catholic Director:Ron Mimick Schools Assigned:Aquinas Catholic
Arlington
Centura
Fillmore Central
Freeman
HTRS
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran
Milford
Norfolk Catholic
North Bend Central
Palmyra
Pierce
Ravenna
Shelby-Rising City
Syracuse
District C-4:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Broken Bow Public Schools Host School:Broken Bow Director:Jeff Ellis Schools Assigned:Bridgeport
Broken Bow
Cambridge
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hemingford
Hershey
Kearney Catholic
Kimball
Loomis/Bertrand
Minden
Mitchell
Ord
Perkins County
Southern Valley
Valentine
District D-1:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Neligh-Oakdale High School Host School:Neligh-Oakdale Director:Ron Beacom Schools Assigned:Ainsworth
Burwell
Central Valley
Clearwater-Orchard
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
Elwood
Franklin
Fullerton
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Harvard
Lutheran High Northeast
Neligh-Oakdale
Niobrara/Verdigre
Osmond
Pleasanton
Riverside
Twin Loup
Weeping Water
West Holt
Wisner-Pilger
District D-2:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Amherst High School Host School:Amherst Director:Ron Evans Schools Assigned:Alma
Amherst
Anselmo-Merna
Ansley-Litchfield
Arapahoe
Arcadia/Loup City
Axtell
Eustis-Farnam
Friend
Hastings St. Cecilia
High Plains Community
Kenesaw
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Meridian
North Central
Pender
Plainview
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Wilcox-Hildreth
Winside
District D-3:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Midland University Host School:Archbishop Bergan Director:Chris Rainforth Schools Assigned:Archbishop Bergan
Cedar Bluffs
Clarkson-Leigh
Creighton
Dorchester
East Butler
Elm Creek
Howells-Dodge
McCool Junction
Nebraska Christian
Overton
Palmer
Parkview Christian
Randolph
Scribner-Snyder
Shelton
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Southern
St. Mary’s
Thayer Central
Tri County
District D-4:
Dates:Feb 8, Feb 9, 2019Site:Sutherland Host School:Sutherland Director:Shannon Staggs Schools Assigned:Banner County
Bayard
Brady
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Leyton
Maxwell
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Sandhills/Thedford
Sioux County
Southwest
Stapleton
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade