District Wrestling On Tap This Week

|District A-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Lincoln Southwest High School
|Host School:
|Lincoln Southwest
|Director:
|Mark Armstrong
|Schools Assigned:
|Elkhorn South
Grand Island
Kearney
Lincoln Southwest
Norfolk
Omaha Benson
Omaha Westside
Papillion-LaVista
|District A-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Bryan High
|Host School:
|Omaha Bryan
|Director:
|Rob Locken/Kevin Kottich
|Schools Assigned:
|Bellevue East
Bellevue West
Gretna
Lincoln High
Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Bryan
Omaha Northwest
Omaha South
|District A-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|North Platte High School
|Host School:
|North Platte
|Director:
|Marc Mroczek
|Schools Assigned:
|Columbus
Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Northeast
Millard South
North Platte
Omaha Burke
Omaha Central
Papillion-LaVista South
|District A-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Millard West High School
|Host School:
|Millard West
|Director:
|Dr. Chris Loofe
|Schools Assigned:
|Creighton Preparatory School
Fremont
Lincoln East
Lincoln Pius X
Millard North
Millard West
Omaha North
South Sioux City
|District B-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|York High School
|Host School:
|York
|Director:
|Lance Smith
|Schools Assigned:
|Boone Central/Newman Grove
Boys Town
Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Scotus
Crete
Omaha Concordia
Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Omaha Skutt Catholic
Plattsmouth
Ralston
Seward
York
|District B-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Beatrice High School
|Host School:
|Beatrice
|Director:
|Neal Randel
|Schools Assigned:
|Adams Central
Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora
Beatrice
Bennington
Elkhorn
Falls City
Hastings
Northwest
Omaha Gross Catholic
Schuyler
Waverly
|District B-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Fort Calhoun High School
|Host School:
|Fort Calhoun
|Director:
|Nick Wemhoff
|Schools Assigned:
|Auburn
Blair
Fairbury
Fort Calhoun
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Mount Michael Benedictine
Nebraska City
Norris
Platteview
Wahoo
Wayne
West Point-Beemer
|District B-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Gothenburg High School
|Host School:
|Gothenburg
|Director:
|Tyler Herman
|Schools Assigned:
|Alliance
Chadron
Cozad
Gering
Gothenburg
Holdrege
Lexington
McCook
O’Neill
Ogallala
Scottsbluff
Sidney
|District C-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Malcolm Public Schools
|Host School:
|Malcolm
|Director:
|Jack Tarr/Cole Gore
|Schools Assigned:
|Central City
Conestoga
Crofton/Bloomfield
David City
HTRS
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran
Louisville
Madison
Malcolm
Nebraska Christian
Pierce
Shelby-Rising City
South Central Nebraska Unified District #5
Sutton
Yutan
|District C-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Centennial Public School
|Host School:
|Centennial
|Director:
|Dean Davis
|Schools Assigned:
|Aquinas Catholic
Battle Creek
Centennial
Centura
Fillmore Central
Freeman
Grand Island Central Catholic
Hastings St. Cecilia
Johnson County Central
Milford
Norfolk Catholic
Raymond Central
Red Cloud/Blue Hill
St. Paul
Stanton
Wilber-Clatonia
|District C-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|North Bend Central
|Host School:
|North Bend Central
|Director:
|Tony Allgood
|Schools Assigned:
|Arlington
Bishop Neumann
Cross County/Osceola
Doniphan-Trumbull
Gibbon
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Logan View
North Bend Central
Ponca
Superior
Syracuse
Tekamah-Herman
Wakefield-Allen
Winnebago
Wisner-Pilger
Wood River
|District C-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Bridgeport
|Host School:
|Bridgeport
|Director:
|Chuck Lambert
|Schools Assigned:
|Ainsworth
Arcadia/Loup City
Bridgeport
Broken Bow
Chase County
Gordon-Rushville
Hershey
Kearney Catholic
Kimball
Loomis/Bertrand
Minden
Mitchell
Ord
Ravenna
Southern Valley
Valentine
|District D-1:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Weeping Water Public Schools
|Host School:
|Weeping Water
|Director:
|Michael Barrett
|Schools Assigned:
|Ansley/Litchfield
Arapahoe
Burwell
Cedar Bluffs
Dorchester
Franklin
Friend
Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Howells-Dodge
Meridian
Neligh-Oakdale
Overton
Palmyra
Plainview
Randolph
Southwest
Twin River
Weeping Water
West Holt
Winside
|District D-2:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Oakland-Craig New Gym
|Host School:
|Oakland-Craig
|Director:
|Dallas Sweet
|Schools Assigned:
|Amherst
Archbishop Bergan
BRLD
Cambridge
Clarkson-Leigh
Clearwater-Orchard
Creighton
Elgin Public/Pope John
Elkhorn Valley
High Plains Community
Lutheran High Northeast
Niobrara/Verdigre
Oakland-Craig
Osmond
Palmer
Scribner-Snyder
Southern
Thayer Central
Tri County
Twin Loup
|District D-3:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|Elm Creek High School
|Host School:
|Elm Creek
|Director:
|Cory Spotanski
|Schools Assigned:
|Alma
Anselmo-Merna
Axtell
Brady
Central Valley
East Butler
Elm Creek
Elwood
Eustis-Farnam
Fullerton
Harvard
Kenesaw
North Central
Pender
Pleasanton
Shelton
South Loup
St. Mary’s
Stapleton
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Wilcox-Hildreth
|District D-4:
|Dates:
|Feb 9, Feb 10, 2018
|Site:
|McGahan Activities Center
|Host School:
|North Platte St. Patrick’s
|Director:
|Mark Skillstad
|Schools Assigned:
|Banner County
Bayard
Crawford
Dundy County Stratton
Garden County
Hay Springs
Hemingford
Hitchcock County
Hyannis
Maxwell
McPherson County
Medicine Valley
Minatare
Morrill
Mullen
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Perkins County
Sandhills/Thedford
Sioux County
Sutherland
Wauneta-Palisade