Don Beebe Classic Golf Tournament registration open

CHADRON, Neb. — April 3, 2017 — Registration for the 2017 Don Beebe Golf Classic Golf Tournament is now in full swing, with a deadline of April 26 required in order to obtain an accurate number of golf carts.

The tournament weekend is May 26-28, or Memorial Day Weekend, beginning on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a complimentary reception at Country Kitchen in Chadron. Golf begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday at Ridgeview Country Club, with a 6:30 p.m. social and dinner at Assumption Arena. Sunday, golf resumes at 7 a.m. with shotgun starts available at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In addition to green fees, cart, and a dinner ticket for Saturday, breakfast and lunch for both days of golf are included in the cost of the $150 per person entry fee, and additional tickets for Saturday’s dinner are $20. An entry in Saturday’s Skins Game will be $20 as well.

Register by mail using the form online at csc.edu/alumni/events/golfclassic.csc or call the Chadron State Foundation at 308-432-6366 to provide credit card information. Proceeds will help fund athletic scholarships at Chadron State.