Don Childs 5 Mile Race results

Here are the results from the Don Childs 5 Mile Oregon Trail Days race.

Overall Winners

Male – Joe Wilson, 28:32.

Female – Kaylee Bentley, 33:54.

Female Division Winners

16-under – 1, Brooke Holzworth 39:32. 2, Kailey Klein, 42:12; 3, Shalee Patton, 46:23.

17-29 – 1, Kaylee Bentley, 33:54. 2, Brittany Wells, 44:02. 3, Michaela Gure, 46.55.

30-39 – 1, AnnMarie Wilson, 35.21. 2, Sarah Stahl, 41:11. 3, Katie Nanninga, 43:24.

40-49 – 1, Sarah Bell, 38:12. 2, Jennifer Heimbouch, 39:54. 3, Sara Reichert, 49:01.

50-59 – 1, Stacy Totherow, 43:34. 2, Leanne Weatherfield, 48:04. 3, Lori Ware, 49:37.

60-over – 1, Kathy Rose, 48:34. 2, Pam Vargasan, 68:35. 3, Marlane Houston, 69:55.

Male Division Winners

16-under – 1, Hans Bastron, 33:06. 2, Roberto Martinez, 35:34, 3, Logan Andrews, 38:46.

17-29 – 1, Nicholas Kizzire, 29:16. 2, Brett Schoenhofer, 31:49. 3, David Casstle, 32:40.

30-39 – 1, Nate Sindt, 34:47. 2, John Marshall, 36:46. 3, Thad Jarus, 38:22.

40-49 – 1, Joe Wilson, 28:32, 2, Peter Thomas, 33:24. 3, John Seiler, 34:57.

50-59 – 1, Robert Ensrud, 35:10. 2, JR Savala, 37:13. 3, David Nagel, 42:21.

60-over – 1, Philip Schmitt, 42:16. 2, Robert Gonzales, 42:49. 3, Tom Robinson, 54:26.

Overall Runners

1, Joe Wilson, 28:32. 2, Nicholas Kizzire, 29:16. 3, Brett Schoenofer, 31:49. 4, David Castle, 32:40. 5, Hans Bastron, 33:06. 6, Peter Thomas, 33:24. 7, Kaylee Bentley, 33:54. 8, Nate Sindt, 34:47. 9, John Seiler, 34:57. 10, Robert Ensrud, 35:10. 11, AnnMarie Wilson, 35:21. 12, Roberto Martinez, 35:34. 13, JK Scott, 36:17. 14, John Marshall, 36:46. 15, Aaron Pierce, 36:49. 16, JR Savala, 37:13. 17, Nathan Stahl, 37:52. 18, Sarah Bell, 38:12. 19, Thad Jarus, 38:22. 20, Logan Andrews, 38:46. 21, Spencer Ridgeway, 38:54. 22, Brooke Holzworth, 39:32. 23, Jennifer Heimbouch, 39:54. 24, Eric Harden, 40-$1. 25, John Mulholland, 41:06. 26, Sarah Stahl, 41:11. 27, Austin Freeburg, 41:14. 28, Nick Hald, 41;15. 29, Sully Wilson, 42:02. 30, Zachary Araujo, 42:11. 31, Kailey Klein, 42:12. 32, Philip Schmitt, 42:16. 33, David Nagel, 42:21. 34, Conrad Sibal, 42:22. 35, Johnny Chavez, 42:23. 36, Robert Gonzales, 42:49. 37, Daniel LLockard, 43:02. 38, Tellsen Hardin, 43:08. 39, Edmond Liu, 43:15. 40, Katie Nanninga, 43:24. 41, Randal Devlin, 43:28. 42, Stacy Totherow, 43:34; 43, Matt Hovey, 43:35. 44, Andrew Wells, 44:01. 45, Brittany Wells, 44:02. 46, Brandy Escamilla, 44:08. 47, Hans Adams, 44:22. 48, Christian Miller, 44:40. 49, Jim Kappen, 45:53. 50, Shalee Patton, 46:23. 51, Jennifer Seiler, 46:29. 52, Brett Geis, 46:33. 53, Michaela Gurre, 46:55. 54, Cierra Weatherfield, 47:27. 55, Madison Miller, 47:28. 56, Allison Wicofski, 47:50. 57, Leanne Weatherfield, 48:04. 58, Tina Cheek, 48:28. 59, Anna Cheek, 48:30. 60, Kathy Rose, 48:34. 61, Aiden Bell, 48:40. 62, Sara Reichrert, 49:01. 63, Rachel Harper, 49:15. 64, Scott Alwin, 49:22. 65, Lori Ware, 49:37. 66, Jeff Kava, 49:40. 67, Angel Arriaga, 49:51. 68, Javen Castro, 49:52. 69, Brad Peters, 49:54. 70, Jacklyn Cawiezel, 50:08. 71, Paul Marietta, 50:13. 72, Amanda McAliney, 50:55. 73, Jay Parra, 51:08. 74, Mandalyn Mills, 51:24. 75, Amanda Miller, 52:51. 76, Agnes Robinson, 53:11. 77, Ernie McClain, 53:23. 78, Rich Miller, 53:32. 79, Tracy Schoenhofer, 53:38. 80, Tom Robinson, 54:26. 81, Krista Meyer, 54:54. 82, Jon Morgan, 54:56. 83, Robyn Piedger, 56:07. 84, Alan Dutton, 57:02. 85, Sierra Frickey, 57:25. 86, Kristin Beamon, 57:48. 87, Brandy Johnson, 58:07. 88, Bekki Zitterkopf, 58:32. 89, Maggie Hovey, 59:24. 90, TJ Bastron, 63:04. 91, Seth Carstens, 63:46. 92, Jocelyn Bruner, 65:20. 93, Deidra Bruner, 65:21. 94, Roger Curry, 65:40. 95, Martha Sabala, 67:31. 96, Dianne Beaudette, 68:24, 97, Jackie Parra, 68:25. 98, Pam Vargason, 68:35. 99, Marlane Houston, 69:55. 100, Susan Bostron, 73:52. 101, Jill Adler, 76:13. 102, Ramsee Hald, 76:14. 103, Greg Cromer, 80:31. 104, Miririam Croner, 80:46. 105, Kellie May, 81:08. 106, Nathan Thrash, 82:24. 107, Mercedes Thrash, 82:25. 108, Debbie John, 82:50. 109, Julie Mohn, 82:51. 110, Randall May, 82:52. 111, Issac May, 82:53. 112, Lexxus Thrash, 82:54. 113, Angela Castro, 83:16. 114, Trish Castillo, 83:16. 115, Ricco Gastillo, 83:33. 116, Amy Keller, 83:35. 117, Angelita Lopez, 85:35. 118, Amis Mendoza, 85:38. 119, Marly Bookman, 85:42. 120, Celestina Dean, 87:36. 121, Lori Jackson, 87:38. 122, Mark Hall, 89:13. 123, Rhonda Bautista, 89:17. 124, Alex Reyes, 91:07. 125, Teri Valentine, 91:08. 126, Riley Valentine, 95.40. 127, Foster John, 95:41. 128, Brandon Brock, 97:28.