CHADRON – August 8, 2017 — The annual Chadron State College Eagle Booster Kickoff Cookout will be Monday, Aug. 21. The all-ages event will begin at 5 p.m. at Country Kitchen in Chadron.

Chadron State athletic director Joel R. Smith will host the event. All the head coaches from the Eagles’ athletic programs will meet and greet patrons before speaking about their upcoming seasons.

The cost for dinner is $8. Cash or check will be accepted and there will be a cash bar.