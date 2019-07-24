Eagles football picked 3rd in RMAC coaches poll

COLORADO SPRINGS — July 24, 2019 — The 11 head coaches of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference voted the Chadron State College football team as the preseason choice to finish third in the fall 2019 season, the league announced Wednesday.

Picked to finish first is Colorado State University-Pueblo, with 10 first-place votes, followed by Colorado School of Mines, with one.

‘Players to watch’ were another feature of the RMAC’s preseason offering, with one or two student-athletes per member school highlighted.

CSC junior quarterback Dalton Holst and senior linebacker Tyler Lewis received such a spotlight for the Eagles.

Holst is the top returning passer in the league, and he returns the 14th-most passing yards in NCAA Division II. He was selected to the Omaha World-Herald’s 2018 All-Nebraska Division II Team.

Lewis, also a member of the OWH all-star team, was picked for the 2018 All-RMAC Second Team as well. He is the top returning per-game tackler in the conference.