Eagles have good week of practice

Chadron State College head football coach Jay Long said Monday that he was pleased with the Eagles’ first week of preseason practices.

Long said he was particularly pleased with the conditioning that a bulk of the players reported in. He also said it’s nice to be working with so many battle-tested veterans on offense, where nine of the 11 starters and most of last year’s backups have returned.

“They know how to react to about every situation,” Long noted.

The story is different on defense, where 10 of last year’s regulars—six in the line and four in the secondary—had expended their eligibility.

CSC defensive coordinator Jeff Larson said lots of progress was made in rebuilding his unit last week, but, as expected, the consistency was lacking.

Larson said his unit “had its ups and downs,” but commended the veterans on his unit for their leadership. He added that lots of evaluation of personnel will take place this week so the rotations for the opening game on Sept. 1 can be pretty well established.

Larson said several freshmen are among those being evaluated for varsity duty.

While several Eagles were “dinged up a bit,” last week, according to one coach only one player suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Redshirt freshman Jaxon King, a safety from Fleming, Colo., suffered a broken bone in a non-contact drill early in camp and is expected to be sidelined from six to eight weeks.

The Eagles will kick off their season in the refurbished Elliott Field against Black Hills State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1.