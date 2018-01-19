Eagles hoops teams to host Grizzlies, Skyhawks

CHADRON, Neb. — January 18, 2018 — With seven of the final 11 games at home, including two this weekend, both of the Chadron State College basketball teams hope to get on the winning side of the ledger more frequently as the seasons approach their stretch runs.

Adams State visits Friday night and Fort Lewis comes calling Saturday night. Both double-headers will tip off at 5:30 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.

The Eagles closed out the 2017 portion of their schedules three weeks ago by playing on the home courts of the teams that will be invading this weekend. The hosts won all four games.

The Fort Lewis women outscored CSC 86-48 and Adams State bested the Lady Eagles 87-78. The Skyhawks won the men’s game 88-65 and the Grizzlies outscored CSC 15-2 down the stretch to pull out a 75-74 decision the next night.

This will be the second weekend in a row that the southwestern Colorado teams will have made the long trip to this region. Last weekend they played at Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines and won just two of the eight clashes.

Both the Adams State and Fort Lewis women’s teams lost twice. South Dakota Mines topped Adams State 72-58 and Black Hills won 71-53. The outcome of those games was not a surprise, since the Lady Grizzlies are just 3-13 overall and 1-11 in the conference.

It was a surprise that both South Dakota teams upset the Fort Lewis women because the Lady Skyhawks entered the road trip 15-1 for the season, 9-1 in the RMAC and ranked No. 13 nationally. But Black Hills was a 53-48 winner on Friday night and Mines won 73-63 the next day, causing Fort Lewis to drop 10 spots in the standings.

Black Hills won both of its men’s games by the narrowest of margins. The Yellow Jackets edged Fort Lewis 67-64 and Adams State 67-65. Both Colorado teams won at Mines; the Grizzlies won 80-70 and the Skyhawks 73-68.

The Adams State men are now 7-9 and 7-5. The Fort Lewis men are 14-3 and 10-2. They were ranked No. 21 entering the weekend, but were dropped from the top 25 following the split.

Both Chadron State teams are 3-14 for the season and only 1-10 in the RMAC. It’s been a long dry spell. Neither has won since Dec. 4.

CSC women’s coach Janet Raymer said her players still go into every game thinking they can win. “They have a really good attitude and keep fighting hard,” said Raymer, but she added that inconsistency remains a problem.

Men’s mentor Houston Reed said his players also continue to work hard, but are frustrated, wondering, “What do we need to do to win?”

Both CSC teams were very much “in” their games at halftime at Westminster in Salt Lake City last Saturday night. The women led 33-32 and the men were tied at 31. But both were outscored 38-20 in the second half.

Friday night’s “White Out” promotion is sponsored by CSC’s The Big Event community service organization. In addition, the CSC’s women’s team host area Girl Scouts with a poster signing following their game. The men’s team will host area Cub Scouts on Saturday.