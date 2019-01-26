Eagles lose third straight on late basket

Chelsea Pearson hit a three-pointer with ten seconds left and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs Mountain Lions nipped the Eagle women basketball team 66-64 Friday night.

“The girls wanted to win really bad tonight, but it just didn’t happen,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

Sophomore Jessica Harvey scored five points in the final minute, including a trey which gave CSC a one point lead with 22 seconds left, before Pearson hit the game winner.

Harvey finished with a career high 27 points, making nine of her 13 field goal attempts and was a perfect five for five from behind the arc.

With seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Chadron State held a 58-50 lead. The Mountain Lions responded by having a 11 to one scoring run, taking a two-point lead with 1:38 remaining in the game.

“After a couple of our later shots, we got caught celebrating and UCCS caught us in transition,” Raymer said.

UCCS finished 27-59 from the field for 46 percent. The Eagles hit 20 of their 50 shots, finishing at 40 percent. CSC made a season high nine threes, with only four misses, and shot a season best 88 percent from the charity stripe, having 15 makes on 17 attempts.

Chadron State forced 16 turnovers and had 12 of their own. The Mountain Lions converted the Eagles 12 into 18 points, while CSC had 23 points off of turnovers.

The Mountain Lions outrebounded the Eagles 39 to 23, a season low for Chadron State.

5-4 Freshman Jori Peters led both teams with six rebounds, eight assists and only one turnover.

Pearson had a team high 15 points for the Mountain Lions.

The loss drops Chadron State to 3-15 overall and 2-10 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. UCCS improves to 8-10 overall and 7-5 in the RMAC.

CSC hosts Colorado School of Mines tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. The Orediggers are 10-7 overall and 7-5 in the conference. MSU-Denver defeated the Orediggers 67-58 Friday night.