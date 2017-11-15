Eagles to visit Lopers, host Bruins

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team will be striving to avenge a couple of narrow losses it sustained last year when it plays at Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night and hosts Bellevue on Saturday in a 1 p.m. matinee contest.
A year ago, Bellevue edged the Eagles 78-77 on its home court and the Kearney Lopers won 75-65 in overtime in Chadron.
Kearney opened its season last weekend by meeting Wayne State twice. UNK won the first game, played at home Friday night, 71-66 after trailing 38-28 at halftime. But the Wildcats won Sunday afternoon in Wayne 82-72.
Kearney return most of last year’s team. Its leading scorer last weekend was guard Trey Lansman with 29 and 16 points, respectively.
Bellevue, an NAIA team already has a 4-3 record. The Bruins’ only game so far against a Nebraska team resulted in a 71-67 win over York College. Bellevue has seven seniors on the roster. One of them, Jalan Hall, is averaging 11 points to pace the scoring.
CSC coach Houston Reed said he’s hopeful that senior Darius Polley, who missed the two games in Texas last weekend because of a back problem, will see some action at Kearney. He added that both Polley and junior Leigh Saffin, who sprained an ankle early in the second game in Texas, should be available for the Bellevue game.