Eagles to visit Lopers, host Bruins

The Chadron State College men’s basketball team will be striving to avenge a couple of narrow losses it sustained last year when it plays at Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night and hosts Bellevue on Saturday in a 1 p.m. matinee contest.

A year ago, Bellevue edged the Eagles 78-77 on its home court and the Kearney Lopers won 75-65 in overtime in Chadron.

Kearney opened its season last weekend by meeting Wayne State twice. UNK won the first game, played at home Friday night, 71-66 after trailing 38-28 at halftime. But the Wildcats won Sunday afternoon in Wayne 82-72.

Kearney return most of last year’s team. Its leading scorer last weekend was guard Trey Lansman with 29 and 16 points, respectively.

Bellevue, an NAIA team already has a 4-3 record. The Bruins’ only game so far against a Nebraska team resulted in a 71-67 win over York College. Bellevue has seven seniors on the roster. One of them, Jalan Hall, is averaging 11 points to pace the scoring.