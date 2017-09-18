Eagles turn takeaways into touchdowns

GUNNISON, Colo. — September 16, 2017 — The Chadron State College defense came up with six takeaways and converted five of them into touchdowns here Saturday afternoon while romping past the Western State Mountaineers 49-7 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest.

The Eagles, now 2-1, scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter and four times in the second period, three of them in the final 76 seconds, to build a 42-0 halftime bulge.

Both teams scored one TD in the second half, when the Eagles gave nearly all 60 members of their travel squad playing time at the line of scrimmage.

“Both our offense and defense did really well today,” Chadron State head coach Jay Long said. “The defense had some big hits that caused fumbles and created lots of momentum. We were in the attack mode.”

Safety Ryan Wood caused two of the fumbles that led to touchdowns. He initially stripped the ball from a Western receiver and also recovered it at the Mountaineers’ 31. Tailback Kevin Coy had consecutive carries of 11 and 20 yards to the end zone.

Also in the first quarter, Woods’ twin brother, Brian, also a safety, tipped a Western State pass that linebacker Merritt Crabtree caught at the Mountaineers’ 11. Another CSC tailback, Derek Jackson , scored in two plays. Brian Wood passed to tight end Colton Wright for a two-point conversion.

As the first period was winding down, CSC quarterback Dalton Holst connected with inside receiver Colt Foster on a 57-yard pass play to the Western State three. The quarter ran out before the Eagles scored, but Jackson scored from the two on the second play in the second stanza.

There were lots of fireworks as the first half was winding down.

Ryan Wood caused another fumble that was recovered by cornerback Trey Mosley , who was credited with a 39-yard touchdown jaunt, but may have run twice that far while avoiding would-be tacklers and scoring with 76 seconds left.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, CSC defensive tackle Truett Box forced a fumble that was claimed by Brian Wood at the Mountaineers’ 36. Holst’s first pass was incomplete, but he hooked up with wide receiver Stevann Brown on the next one for another touchdown.

On that kickoff, the Eagles’ Zech James forced another fumble on the return that Colton Wright recovered at the hosts’ 35. Holst needed five passes to cash in the chips but Tevon Wright , no relation to Colton, made the scoring grab from 16 yards away with two seconds left on the clock.

Western State got its only touchdown with three minutes remaining in the third period by going 33 yards in five plays following a shanked CSC punt. Quarterback Dylan Jacob went the final 10 yards.

The Eagles answered with a 75-yard drive that was culminated on the second play of the fourth period on Coy’s eight-yard burst. Jackson’s 40-yard gallop ignited the drive.

The Eagles finished with 19 first downs and 387 total net yards. They rushed for 168 yards and passed for 189. Coy carried 15 times for 70 yards and Jackson 13 times for 63.

Holst, who played only the first half, completed 10 of 23 passes for 161 yards. Foster led all receivers with three catches for 77 yards.

Western State, now 0-3, had nine first downs and 181 total yards. Box led the Eagles with 10 tackles, Crabtree had nine, Brian Wood and linebacker Keenan Johnson seven apiece and Ryan Wood six.

The Eagles will host Adams State on Homecoming next Saturday. The Grizzlies are also 2-1 after edging Fort Lewis 34-27 on Saturday.

CSC WSCU First Downs 19 9 Total Net Yards 357 181 Rushes, Yards 46-186 39-80 Passing Yards 189 101 Passing 13-29-0 12-28-1 Return Yards 44 68 Punts, Average 8-37.5 8-43.4 Fumbles, Lost 3-1 8-5 Penalties, Yards 9-116 5-49

Chadron State 15 27 0 7 —49

Western State 0 0 7 0 —–7