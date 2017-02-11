East-West Shootout scores, schedule

Here’s a rundown of scores from this year’s East-West Shootout through two days.
Boys finals Thursday
Scottsbluff 68, McCook 49
Lexington 60, Gering 55
Alliance 57, North Platte 46
Boys finals Friday
Scottsbluff 72, North Platte 47
McCook 62, Gering 58
Alliance 66, Lexington 58
Boys schedule Saturday
Scottsbluff at Lexington…listen on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM and kneb.com starting at 11:15 a.m.
Gering at North Platte…listen on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 11:15 a.m.
Alliance at McCook
Girls finals Thursday
Gering 64, Lexington 38
Scottsbluff 67, McCook 53
Alliance 54, North Platte 33
Girls finals Friday
Gering 48, McCook 39
Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 36
Alliance 44, Lexington 37
Girls schedule Saturday
North Platte at Gering
Lexington at Scottsbluff
McCook at Alliance