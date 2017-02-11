East-West Shootout scores, schedule

Here’s a rundown of scores from this year’s East-West Shootout through two days.

Boys finals Thursday

Scottsbluff 68, McCook 49

Lexington 60, Gering 55

Alliance 57, North Platte 46

Boys finals Friday

Scottsbluff 72, North Platte 47

McCook 62, Gering 58

Alliance 66, Lexington 58

Boys schedule Saturday

Scottsbluff at Lexington…listen on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM and kneb.com starting at 11:15 a.m.

Gering at North Platte…listen on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 11:15 a.m.

Alliance at McCook

Girls finals Thursday

Gering 64, Lexington 38

Scottsbluff 67, McCook 53

Alliance 54, North Platte 33

Girls finals Friday

Gering 48, McCook 39

Scottsbluff 62, North Platte 36

Alliance 44, Lexington 37

Girls schedule Saturday

North Platte at Gering

Lexington at Scottsbluff

McCook at Alliance