Edwards Named National Player of the Week

Junior INF Tristen Edwards was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week announced on Tuesday afternoon. Edwards was also named College Sports Madness National Field Player of the Week and the Big Ten Player of the Week, announced on Monday.

Edwards joins Kaylan Jablonski as just the second Husker to be recognized as the National Player of the Week since All-American Peaches James, who was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week twice in 2004 and was honored as the Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week on Feb. 27, 2002. Jablonski earned Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week in 2017.

Edwards helped the Huskers go 4-0 over the weekend at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, with two wins against both NC State and Pittsburgh. The Huskers outscored their opponents 43-5, averaging more than 10 runs per game.

Edwards started all four games and led the team at the plate going 7-for-12 (.583). She also had eight runs and three walks. The Murrieta, Calif., native slugged 1.917 over the four-game stretch, hitting one double and five homers. She also added 14 RBIs. In the final game against Pitt, Edwards had two home runs, including one grand slam helping the Huskers score at least 15 runs for the first time since April 2017. In that game, Edwards went 4-for-4 with four hits, four runs and eight RBIs – all career bests. The eight RBIs tied a Nebraska single-game record (seven innings or less), while her four hits tied for fourth and her four runs tied for second. Edwards also had two home runs in the first game against NC State.

Edwards and the Huskers are back in action Feb. 21-23 when they travel to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.