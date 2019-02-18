Edwards, Walljasper Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors

Junior INF Tristen Edwards and freshman RHP/UTL Lindsey Walljasper earned Big Ten weekly honors, announced by the conference on Monday, after impressive outings at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge over the weekend. Edwards was named Player of the Week, while Walljasper earned Freshman-of-the-Week accolades. Edwards won the award for the third time in her career after receiving two Player-of-the-Week awards in 2018. Walljasper becomes Nebraska’s first Big Ten Freshman of the Week since Laura Barrow in 2015.

Edwards and Walljasper helped the Huskers go 4-0 over the weekend, with two wins against both NC State and Pittsburgh. The Huskers outscored their opponents 43-5, averaging more than 10 runs per game.

Edwards started all four games and led the team at the plate going 7-for-12 (.583). She also had eight runs and three walks. The Murrieta, Calif., native slugged 1.917 over the four-game stretch, hitting one double and five homers. She also added 14 RBIs. In the final game against Pitt, Edwards had two home runs, including one grand slam helping the Huskers score at least 15 runs for the first time since April 2017. In that game, Edwards went 4-for-4 with four hits, four runs and eight RBIs – all career bests. The eight RBIs tied a Nebraska single-game record (seven innings or less), while her four hits tied for fourth and her four runs tied for second. Edwards also had two home runs in the first game against NC State.

Walljasper started all four games over the weekend. At the plate, she went 3-for-9 (.333) with four runs and eight RBIs. The Manteca, Calif., native also had one double and two home runs, slugging 1.111. In the circle, Walljasper started and earned the win in the first game against NC State. She improved to 2-0, going 6.0 innings and giving up five hits and no earned runs. She also recorded a career-best nine strikeouts against the Wolfpack.

Edwards, Walljasper and the Huskers are back in action Feb. 21-23 when they travel to Cathedral City, Calif., for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.