Ekart resigns as football coach at Gering

Gering High School today announced that Todd Ekart has resigned his position as head football coach to take the same post at Beatrice High School. We’ll have more on this later.

Here’s the press release from Gering Activities Director, Glen Koski, from this afternoon:

Todd Ekart, Physical Education Teacher and Head Football Coach at Gering High School, has resigned from his position to accept a similar position at Beatrice High School. Mr. Ekart has been a teacher and Head Football Coach at Gering High School for the past three years. “My family and I have enjoyed our time in Gering” stated Ekart, “but all of our family lives in the eastern part of Nebraska and we really wanted to get closer to them.”

“Coach Ekart has done a phenomenal job in his short time here at Gering. He does a great job of motivating our athletes in the weight room and has our football program headed in the right direction” stated Athletic Director Glen Koski. Coach Ekart stated “I am very proud of the way the kids in the weights class have improved over the last three years. The football team has shown a tremendous amount of growth and if they continue to work like they have been that past few months they will enjoy success this Fall.”

Previous to the Head Football position at Gering, Mr. Ekart was the head coach at Sidney and previous to that was the defensive coordinator at Beatrice High School. During his tenure at Beatrice he coached teams that reached the state playoffs three times and were state runner-up in 2008. Mr. Ekart was also the defensive coordinator at Gothenburg High School where they reached the state playoffs the two years he coached there.