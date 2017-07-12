Eric Jammerman of Douglas, WY signs to play basketball at CSC

CHADRON, Neb. — July 12, 2017 — Chadron State College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed announced the addition of one more player for the 2017 class, signing Eric Jamerman of Douglas, Wyoming early this week. The move puts the incoming class at 10 players.

Jamerman was named the 2017 Wyoming 3A East Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points per game, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 steals his senior season, in which Douglas High went 20-5 and claimed a victory in the state championship third place game. Jamerman’s scoring led all of 3A and was second in all of Wyoming.

The 6-2, 170, guard finished his career as the Bearcats’ all-time scoring leader with 1,418 points over 98 games, concluding his four-year high school career with a 14.5 ppg scoring average. He led his team in scoring for three years straight, receiving All-State honors for the past two seasons.

A three-sport star, Jamerman became his school’s first 1,000-yard receiver in 2016, and is a two-time state high jump champion as well. He garnered All-State honors twice in each of those sports as well.

“Eric’s route to becoming an Eagle had some detours be we are very excited he’s an Eagle,” said Reed. “Eric was one of the best players in Wyoming last season. He has great foot speed, great athleticism, and can find the bottom of the net. We are also attracted to his success as a three-sport athlete. Mostly, he’s a tough sucker that knows what the inside of the gym looks like, he’s a competitor that keeps coming at you. We anticipate him having a great career as an Eagle.”

Jamerman’s high school basketball coach, Lee Toldson, added, “Eric is a great shooter, good defender, possess a deep knowledge of the game, and is extremely coachable. He has a lot of great qualities but what stands out the most is his leadership, work ethic, and character he shows on and off the court.”

Previous signees in the class of 2017 include transfers Adam Mbang, Jordan Mills, Jeremy Ruffin, and Michael Sparks, as well as incoming freshmen Walker Andrew, Lim Chuol, Jacob Jefferson, Dru Kuxhausen, and Kayden Sund.