E/W Shootout girls: Gering stays hot, Scottsbluff picks up win

The Gering Lady Bulldogs are playing their best basketball of the season at just the right time.

On Thursday night they opened up the three day East-West Shootout with a 64-38 win over Lexington.

It was Gering’s 5th straight win and they’re now 13-7 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs had a very balanced scoring attack with Emma Sterkel leading the way with 16 points. Makenzie Dunkel and Paige Lopez each scored 10 points. Arianna Mitchell tallied 9, Mariah Conn chipped in with 8 while Kaylee Bohnsack scored 7 and Courtney Conn had 4 points.

Gering goes for their 6th straight win tonight when they host McCook starting at 7 o’clock.

Scottsbluff played McCook last night and the Lady Bearcats prevailed 67-53.

A career night for senior Rudi Salazar powered Scottsbluff to their 4th win of the season. Salazar scored 19 points to lead all scorers.

It was a perfect recipe for success for Scottsbluff. Joining Salazar in double figures were Taylor Noe and Avery Krentz each scoring 13 points while Sally Welsh finished with 11 points.

A couple of freshman also dented the scorebook as Yarra Garcia finished with 6 points and Aubrey Krentz notched 5.

Scottsbluff is hosting North Platte tonight starting at 7 o’clock.