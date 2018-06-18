EWC announces athletic academic achievements

The Athletic Department at Eastern Wyoming College has announced the recognition of several student athletes for high academic achievement.
There were 32 student athletes named Academic All Region 9. The student athletes must have accumulated a minimum of 24 semester hours with a minimum 3.25 grade point average (GPA) in the academic year. Of the 32 athletes, 14 were volleyball players, 9 from women’s basketball, 5 from golf and 4 were men’s basketball players.
The 14 volleyball Academic All Region 9 student athletes were: Tanna Badje-Hay Springs, NE
Kodi Edwards-Wright, WY
Shaniah Freeseman-Gordon, NE
Helena Khouri-Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Lissette Lefforge-Otis, CO
Sage Martin-Elm Creek, NE
Jaslyn Seeley-Sundance, WY
Dawson Sharman-Sidney, NE
Alex Simmerman-Ogallala, NE
Katie Strohschein-Wright, WY
Jaysie Thomas-Wright, WY
Kylee Tresch-Wright, WY
Paige Vitosh-Odell, NE
Precious Williams-Alliance, NE
The 9 women’s basketball Academic All Region 9 student athletes were:
Pamela Bethel-Nassau, Bahamas
Emily Buchanan-Yoder, WY
Nicole Cutler-Palmerston North, New Zealand
Kaylynn Jefferson-Lingle, WY
Macie Mackey-Gillette, WY
Lauren O’Connell-Houston, TX
Kelliann Raff-Denver, Co
Abril Rexach-Roure-Lleida, Spain
Ines Salat Margarit-Barcelona, Spain
The 5 golf Academic All Region 9 student athletes were:
Gonzalo Arcelay Fernandez-Munguia, Spain
George Elliott-Salisbury, United Kingdom
Cameron Heath-Bolton, United Kingdom
Trey Massey-Lander, WY
Jared Pilkington-Scottsbluff, NE
The 4 men’s basketball Academic All Region 9 student athletes were:
Aleksandar Cosic-Belgrade, Serbia
Walker Korell-Fredrick, CO
Jonathan Morrobel=Santiago, Dominican Republic
Janko Stojanovic-Novi Sad, Serbia
Overall team GPA’s were as follows:
Women’s Basketball – 3.51
Golf – 3.50
Volleyball – 3.48
Men’s Basketball – 2.75
EWC had 21 student athletes who earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All American Honors. The criteria for each level are as follows: 1st Team, 4.0 GPA; 2nd Team, 3.8-3.99 GPA; 3rd Team, 3.6-3.79 GPA. Of the 21 student athletes earning recognition, 8 were women’s basketball, 8 volleyball, 3 golf and 2 men’s basketball.
1st Team NJCAA All American Honors
Pamela Bethel, Women’s Basketball
Emily Buchanan, Women’s Basketball
Macie Mackey, Women’s Basketball
Lauren O’Connell, Women’s Basketball
Jaslyn Seeley, Volleyball
Precious Williams, Volleyball
2nd Team NJCAA All American Honors
Kodi Edwards, Volleyball
Shaniah Freeseman, Volleyball
Jared Pilkington, Golf
Ines Salat Margarit, Women’s Basketball
Kylee Tresch, Volleyball
3rd Team NJCAA All American Honors
Nicole Cutler, Women’s Basketball
Gonzalo Arcelay Fernandez, Golf
Cameron Heath, Golf
Kaylynn Jefferson, Women’s Basketball
Helena Khouri, Volleyball
Walker Korell, Men’s Basketball
Johnathan Morrobel, Men’s Basketball
Abril Rexach – Roure, Women’s Basketball
Alex Simmerman, Volleyball
Kylee Tresch, Volleyball
Three members of the EWC rodeo team were recognized as National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Scholar Americans. This honor recognizes student athletes who have earned points at an NIRA sanctioned rodeo and have earned a cumulative 3.5 GPA.
The EWC NIRA Scholar Americans were:
Jacey Thompson-Lingle, WY
Levi Walter-Wray, CO
Libby Winchell-Scottsbluff, NE
EWC Athletic Director, Tom Andersen, shared the following about the athlete’s academic performance, “I am very proud to announce this recognition for our student athletes. It is a great tribute to our coaches for recruiting high caliber student athletes and to our faculty and staff for the great support they supply. It is also a tribute to our student athletes who work extremely hard both in their respective sports and in the classroom. We can all be very proud of their accomplishments.”