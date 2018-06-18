EWC announces athletic academic achievements

The Athletic Department at Eastern Wyoming College has announced the recognition of several student athletes for high academic achievement.

There were 32 student athletes named Academic All Region 9. The student athletes must have accumulated a minimum of 24 semester hours with a minimum 3.25 grade point average (GPA) in the academic year. Of the 32 athletes, 14 were volleyball players, 9 from women’s basketball, 5 from golf and 4 were men’s basketball players.

The 14 volleyball Academic All Region 9 student athletes were: Tanna Badje-Hay Springs, NE

Kodi Edwards-Wright, WY

Shaniah Freeseman-Gordon, NE

Helena Khouri-Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lissette Lefforge-Otis, CO

Sage Martin-Elm Creek, NE

Jaslyn Seeley-Sundance, WY

Dawson Sharman-Sidney, NE

Alex Simmerman-Ogallala, NE

Katie Strohschein-Wright, WY

Jaysie Thomas-Wright, WY

Kylee Tresch-Wright, WY

Paige Vitosh-Odell, NE

Precious Williams-Alliance, NE

The 9 women’s basketball Academic All Region 9 student athletes were:

Pamela Bethel-Nassau, Bahamas

Emily Buchanan-Yoder, WY

Nicole Cutler-Palmerston North, New Zealand

Kaylynn Jefferson-Lingle, WY

Macie Mackey-Gillette, WY

Lauren O’Connell-Houston, TX

Kelliann Raff-Denver, Co

Abril Rexach-Roure-Lleida, Spain

Ines Salat Margarit-Barcelona, Spain

The 5 golf Academic All Region 9 student athletes were:

Gonzalo Arcelay Fernandez-Munguia, Spain

George Elliott-Salisbury, United Kingdom

Cameron Heath-Bolton, United Kingdom

Trey Massey-Lander, WY

Jared Pilkington-Scottsbluff, NE

The 4 men’s basketball Academic All Region 9 student athletes were:

Aleksandar Cosic-Belgrade, Serbia

Walker Korell-Fredrick, CO

Jonathan Morrobel=Santiago, Dominican Republic

Janko Stojanovic-Novi Sad, Serbia

Overall team GPA’s were as follows:

Women’s Basketball – 3.51

Golf – 3.50

Volleyball – 3.48

Men’s Basketball – 2.75

EWC had 21 student athletes who earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All American Honors. The criteria for each level are as follows: 1st Team, 4.0 GPA; 2nd Team, 3.8-3.99 GPA; 3rd Team, 3.6-3.79 GPA. Of the 21 student athletes earning recognition, 8 were women’s basketball, 8 volleyball, 3 golf and 2 men’s basketball.

1st Team NJCAA All American Honors

Pamela Bethel, Women’s Basketball

Emily Buchanan, Women’s Basketball

Macie Mackey, Women’s Basketball

Lauren O’Connell, Women’s Basketball

Jaslyn Seeley, Volleyball

Precious Williams, Volleyball

2nd Team NJCAA All American Honors

Kodi Edwards, Volleyball

Shaniah Freeseman, Volleyball

Jared Pilkington, Golf

Ines Salat Margarit, Women’s Basketball

Kylee Tresch, Volleyball

3rd Team NJCAA All American Honors

Nicole Cutler, Women’s Basketball

Gonzalo Arcelay Fernandez, Golf

Cameron Heath, Golf

Kaylynn Jefferson, Women’s Basketball

Helena Khouri, Volleyball

Walker Korell, Men’s Basketball

Johnathan Morrobel, Men’s Basketball

Abril Rexach – Roure, Women’s Basketball

Alex Simmerman, Volleyball

Kylee Tresch, Volleyball

Three members of the EWC rodeo team were recognized as National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Scholar Americans. This honor recognizes student athletes who have earned points at an NIRA sanctioned rodeo and have earned a cumulative 3.5 GPA.

The EWC NIRA Scholar Americans were:

Jacey Thompson-Lingle, WY

Levi Walter-Wray, CO

Libby Winchell-Scottsbluff, NE

EWC Athletic Director, Tom Andersen, shared the following about the athlete’s academic performance, “I am very proud to announce this recognition for our student athletes. It is a great tribute to our coaches for recruiting high caliber student athletes and to our faculty and staff for the great support they supply. It is also a tribute to our student athletes who work extremely hard both in their respective sports and in the classroom. We can all be very proud of their accomplishments.”