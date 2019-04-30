EWC golf team wins regional title

The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer golf team has captured the 2018-2019 Region IX title. They accumulated 114 regional points throughout 12 tournaments, 28 points ahead of 2nd place McCook Community College. The Lancers competed in 12 Region IX tournaments, winning 10 of them.

“We finished off a strong year with a great home tournament. The guys have been playing very well since we got into April. George fired a 66 on Friday which ended up being enough to win the overall region individual title,” said Coach Zach Smith. “Harry put together two good rounds to win our home tournament. Everyone on the team contributed to the Region IX championship this year. It’s been a special team and I hope we can continue this momentum as we head to the NJCAA D1 National Championship. We’ve had tremendous support from the EWC community and Goshen County, thank you so much.”

EWC sophomore George Elliott, Salisbury, England, won the region with 77 points. Teammate Gonzalo Arcelay Fernandez-Meras, Munguia, Spain, placed third in the region with 73 points. Harry Walch, sophomore, Staines, England was 4th with 72 points. Freshman RJ Moya, Three Rivers, TX, was 9th with 33 points.

The EWC home tournament was the final tournament of the season, held April 25-26. The Lancers won the tournament with a team score of 563. McCook Community College was 2nd with 611.

Walch won the tournament with a two-day total of 137 (68, 69). Other Lancer scores were as follows:

Moya, 70, 71 – 141, 2nd

Kash Kaufman, sophomore, Torrington, WY, 69, 73 – 142, 3rd

JoVin Tan, freshman, Taiping, Malaysia, 71, 72 – 143, tied 4th

Elliott, 77, 66 – 143, tied 4th

Arcelay Fernandez-Meras, 73, 71 – 144, 6th

Mason Hale, freshman, Atkinson, NE, 75, 73 – 148, 7th

Eric Stevens, freshman, Bridgeport, NE, 75, 76 – 151, tied 9th

The Lancers will travel to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men’s Golf Championship tournament held at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, FL, May 14-17.