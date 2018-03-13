EWC to begin search for new Men’s Basketball Coach

Eastern Wyoming College will immediately begin the search for a new Head Men’s Basketball Coach and Fitness Center Director to begin on July 1, 2018.

Following a recent review of the men’s basketball program, the college has decided to move in a different direction.

“We appreciate everything Coach Neal Sherbeyn and his staff have contributed to EWC the past few years, both on the court and in the Fitness Center,” said College President Lesley Travers. “It is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”

Sherbeyn was appointed to the position in 2015 following the resignation of longtime Lancer head coach Casey Jones