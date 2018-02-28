Feddersen, Jackson named in All-RMAC releases

The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced its 2017-18 men’s and women’s All-RMAC basketball teams on Tuesday, and one player from each of the Chadron State College squads was featured.

Kalli Feddersen (Rawlins, Wyoming), the Eagles’ star guard for the past two years, was named to the All-RMAC Second Team, which is voted on by the coaches in the league. Feddersen scored in the double-digits in all but four games, setting a new Chadron State single-season record for free throws made when she hit 192 makes this year on Friday, February 23. She finished the season with a league-best 195 foul shots, topping the next best performer by 71. In addition, she ranked third in scoring, fourth in assists, eighth in rebounding, and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio among all RMAC players in her senior season.

On the men’s side, junior Jaisean Jackson was awarded honorable mention, which requires all-conference votes from at least two coaches, not including a player’s own coach. Jackson’s 12.5 points per game were a team-high, as were his 84 assists and 1.0 assist-to-turnover ratio, for which he ranked 15th among conference players. He led the team in scoring 11 times, reaching the 20-point mark four times. Three of those four 20-point games came down the stretch in the Eagles’ five-game homestand, where Jackson averaged 18.6 points per game.

The women’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year both went to CSU Pueblo, with Molly Rohrer and Katie Cunningham taking the honors, respectively. Fort Lewis’s Vivian Gray was the Freshman of the Year, and MSU Denver’s Tanya Haave was Coach of the Year.

Dayon Goodman of Westminster was the men’s RMAC Player of the Year, while Regis’ Dexter Sienko was named Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year went to Colorado School of Mines’ Michael Glen. Lastly, Westminster’s head coach, Norm Parrish was named Coach of the Year.