First National Bank of Omaha Offering Military Free Tickets to Husker Spring Game

First National Bank of Omaha and Nebraska Athletics are proud to partner together to provide a total of 3,000 tickets to active military, veterans and their families to the 2019 Red-White Husker Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets will be available at select First National Bank of Omaha locations across the region during regular branch hours on Friday and Saturday, February 8 and 9 , while supplies last. A limited number of tickets will be available on each day at each location. Recipients will be limited to two (2) tickets per person with an accepted form of Military ID.

Following are the First National Bank of Omaha locations where tickets will be distributed in the in the Chadron, Alliance and Scottsbluff area:

315 W. 3 rd Street, Chadron (Saturday, Feb. 9 ticket pickup will be at the branch drive-thru)

124 W. 3rd Street, Alliance (Saturday, Feb. 9 ticket pickup will be at the branch drive-thru)

1926 Broadway, Scottsbluff

* First National Bank of Omaha operates as First National Bank North Platte in the North Platte, Chadron, Alliance and Scottsbluff markets.