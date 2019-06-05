Five added to CSC’s 2019 class for women’s basketball

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team finalized its 2019 signing class with the addition of five players, Head Coach Janet Raymer announced.

Blythe Bonnes from Alliance High School is a 5-11 forward who averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game. Bonness becomes a third generation student, after her father Bill was an All-American offensive lineman for Chadron State and her grandfather Richard competed in football, track and field and baseball. Both Bill and Richard are in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Sam Hinkle, a 5-11 forward from Parachute, Colorado, joins the team after playing two years at McCook Community College. At McCook, Hinkle averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while being named All-NCCAC. Against Lamar Community College, she scored a career high 33 points, making 12 of her 21 field-goal attempts and eight of her 15 three-point attempts.

Melisa Kadic will be a senior after spending the last season at Idaho State. Before Idaho State, the West Valley Utah native played two years at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. At WNCC, she was named two-time All-Region and Second Team NJCAA All-Academic. As a sophomore, Kadic shot 46.5 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from behind the arc and averaged 13.7 points per game. The 5-9 guard is the all-time leading scorer at Granger High.

Jordan Morris, a native of Apple Valley, Minnesota, joins the program after being a three-year starter for Eastview High School. In 2018, the 6-1 forward helped Eastview become undefeated state champions. Morris was a member of the Minnesota Lady GetShook Club Team.

From Sidney, Meaghan Ross joins the team after being a two-time All-Conference first teamer. A 5-5 guard, Ross holds the school record for three-pointers in a game with seven. As a senior, she averaged 10.8 points per game. Ross was named the MVP of the Panhandle Prep All-star game after scoring 18 points.

Finally, Kate Webster is a 2019 All-State second teamer from Lutheran High School in Parker, Colorado. For her career, the 5-7 guard averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds. As a junior, Webster had career highs 12 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Against Prospect Ridge Academy in 2019, she recorded 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and 12 steals.

Three players signed with Chadron State in the fall, bringing the total of newcomers to eight. The three previously signed are Mackenzie Dunkel of Scottsbluff, Emma Hoffschneider of Burwell, and Olivia Jolley of Sturgis, South Dakota.