Former champion Zahkai Brown wins 2018 PVC Pro-Am

2015 champion Zahkai Brown Sunday made it two championships in both of his appearances at the Scotts Bluff Country Club, firing the best final round of the day, a six under 66, to win going away at the 2018 Platte Valley Companies Pro-Am.

Brown, from Arvada, Colorado and the 2015 winner, finished at 14 under, five shots ahead of Nick Mason of Denver and and Sam Cyr of Maui, Hawaii. Brown received the $10,000 first prize.

Mason’s 69 pushed him past other players who were on the leader board at the start of the day but had a difficult time in the final round.

Pastrick Soli of San Calos, California and and Mike Kitowski of Demver, who were leading after the second round, both shot 3 over 75, and finished in a three way tie for 4th with Patrick Grady of Denver at seven under. Grady had a 73 Sunday.

Gering Austin Miller, the 2016 champion, fired a 74 and finished at two under, cashing a $300 Check.