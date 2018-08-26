class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331449 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Former champion Zahkai Brown wins 2018 PVC Pro-Am

BY Kevin Mooney | August 26, 2018
2015 champion Zahkai Brown Sunday made it two championships in both of his appearances  at the Scotts Bluff Country Club, firing the best final round of the day, a six under 66, to win going away at the 2018 Platte Valley Companies Pro-Am.

Brown,  from Arvada, Colorado and  the 2015 winner,  finished at 14 under, five shots ahead of Nick Mason of Denver and and Sam Cyr of Maui, Hawaii.   Brown received the $10,000 first prize.

Mason’s 69 pushed him past  other players who were on the leader board at the start of the day but had a  difficult  time in the final round.

Pastrick Soli of San Calos, California and and Mike Kitowski of Demver,   who were leading after the second round, both shot 3 over 75, and finished in a three way tie for 4th with Patrick Grady of Denver at seven under. Grady had a 73 Sunday.

Gering Austin Miller, the 2016 champion, fired a 74 and finished  at two under, cashing a $300 Check.

