Former Cougar named RMAC Defensive Player of the Week

Chadron State College junior forward Jeremy Ruffin was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, in the conference’s weekly release.

Ruffin’s performance in two games last week netted him a double-double at Nebraska-Kearney, with 10 rebounds to go with his 10 points and two steals. It also netted the team the wins against the Lopers as well as the Bruins of Bellevue University.

Defensively, Ruffin played 33 minutes against Kearney and locked down the Lopers’ star forward Trey Lansman, holding the 24.4 point per game scorer to his season low of 16 points. Lansman went for 43 two days later at the Eagles’ RMAC rival, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

The Chicago native is the first to earn weekly men’s basketball honors from the conference since Jan Burris on December 6, 2010.