Former NFL player to headline Panhandle Youth Leadership Day on Wednesday

Former NFL player, Brandon Bair, will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday at the Panhandle Youth Leadership Day.

The event is sponsored by Monument Prevention and the Human Performance Project and will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UNL Panhandle Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

The all day leadership conference for high school students will feature keynotes and presentations from Bair and WNCC men’s basketball coach, Cory Fehringer.

Brandon Bair played his college football at the University of Oregon (where he played under then assistant coach, Scott Frost) and then went on to play five seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles.

I spoke with Bair about tomorrow’s big event in Scottsbluff, having Coach Frost as an assistant in college, and much more; take a listen…

Bair really had an outstanding playing career. During his four seasons at Oregon, he had 25.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 12 passes defended. Along with being a team captain, Bair was named 2nd team All-Pac 10 in 2009 and 2010.

Bair now devotes his time to speaking with students, athletes, coaches, and businesses around the world; both on his own and for an organization called the Human Performance Project.

Along with Bair and Coach Fehringer there will also be presentations by Monica Shambaugh with the NE Deptartment of Education and Jerry Mack and Craig Nobiling with Chadron High School.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the UNL Extension Center in Scottsbluff.