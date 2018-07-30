Four Eagles named to preseason all-conference picks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chadron State College football players Colt Foster , Jake Geil , Zack Kozlik , and Travis Romsa were among the Preseason All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selections on Monday when the league’s football preseason release was announced at rmacsports.org.

Foster’s sophomore season saw him earn Second Team All-RMAC honors and a Don Hansen All-Super Region 4 Third Team nod after he totaled 561 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is the top returning receiver among the conference’s tight ends, and he comes back as No. 2 in the South Central Region as a junior.

Senior punter Zack Kozlik was tabbed on Thursday as the RMAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year. In his junior season, he established a punting average that, if maintained, will go down as the CSC career record for yards per punt. He was a 2017 Second Team All-RMAC selection.

Geil and Romsa return a total of 55 career starts on the offensive line. Geil, in his fourth year as starter, split time between guard and center in 2015 and 2016, but he anchored the line at center all season in 2017. Romsa is a returning All-RMAC First Team member who has two years as a starter, playing left tackle in 2017 and earning Offensive Team MVP in 2016 as a sophomore, at right tackle. The pair led a unit which led the RMAC in fewest sacks allowed in 2017, giving up only 12 all season.

Preseason All-RMAC selections were made by a vote of the league’s 11 coaches, with each coach abstaining from voting his own players in.

The Preseason Coaches’ Poll lists CSU-Pueblo as the projected champion with eight first-place votes. Colorado Mesa and Colorado School of Mines also received first-place votes, finishing second and third in the poll, respectively. Chadron State was slotted fifth, behind Dixie State, who joins the conference as a full member in all sports for 2018-19.