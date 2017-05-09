Four Lancer athletes commit to continue their basketball careers

Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce that four members of the women’s basketball teams have signed a letter of intent to continue their basketball careers.

Emily Evans, Cheyenne, WY, has committed to the University of Alaska – Fairbanks. This is an NCAA division II college. “I am really excited. It will be an awesome experience and opportunity to be in Alaska,” said Evans.

Sarah Bersang, Horsens, Denmark, has committed to the University of Idaho, a NCAA division I college. “I am excited to finish my basketball career at the highest level. It is a pretty area and the coaches seemed professional and friendly,” said Bersang.

Carna Prokic, Subotica, Serbia, will play at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, NJ, an NCAA division II college. “I feel excellent about my decision and I am ready to go. It will be a new experience and good to see different things,” said Prokic.

Ana Perez Gomez, Canet de Mar, Spain, has committed to Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, an NCAA division I college. “I am really excited. It will be different because it is so big. It is a good program in a large city. I am happy and excited,” said Perez Gomez.