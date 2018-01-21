Freshmen shine as Fort Lewis tops CSC women

CHADRON, Neb. — January 20, 2018 — A pair of freshmen grabbed the spotlight here Saturday night, when the Fort Lewis College women’s basketball team broke a three-game losing streak to defeat Chadron State 78-66 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference contest.

Vivian Gray, a 6-1 freshman from Argyle, Texas, poured in 33 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while leading the Skyhawks, and Taryn Foxen , a 5-10 freshman from Cherokee Trail High in Aurora, Colo., fired in 25 points and claimed 10 rebounds to pace the Eagles.

The scoring and rebounding figures were career-highs for both Gray and Foxen.

Both also had strong games on Friday night. Gray scored 27 points and had nine rebounds during a 74-70 overtime loss to Regis and Foxen had 17 points and six rebounds during a 77-74 loss to Adams State.

After breaking a 2-2 tie, Fort Lewis never trailed in the game, but the Eagles tied the score at 20-20 at the end of the first quarter and at 30-30 with 3 ½ minutes remaining in the second period.

The Skyhawks tallied the final seven points of the second stanza for a 37-30 halftime lead. Chadron State whittled the difference down to two points two minutes into the third quarter, but the visitors led 59-51 at the end of the third. Five straight points by Foxen trimmed Fort Lewis’s lead to seven points—66-59—with 6:49 to play, but that was as close Eagles ever got.

Two senior guards, Astrea Reed and Shelby Patterson, each added 11 points and sophomore Kayla Herrera 10 to brace Gray’s hot shooting that included 12-of-22 from the field and eight-of-eight from the free throw line.

Senior stalwart Kalli Feddersen tallied 16 points to become Chadron State’s only double-figure scorer beside Foxen. CSC junior center Savannah Weidauer reached double-digits in rebounds with 10.

Saturday night’s final 12-point difference in the final score was in sharp contrast to Fort Lewis’s 86-48 verdict over the Eagles when the teams met in Durango on Dec. 29.

The Skyhawks are now 16-4 overall and 10-4 in the RMAC. The Eagles are 3-15 and 1-11.

Score by quarters

Fort Lewis 20 17 22 19 —-78

Chadron State 20 10 21 15 —-66

Fort Lewis—Vivian Gray 33, Astrea Reed 11, Shelby Patterson 11, Kayla Herrera 10, Sydney Candelaria 5, Kelsey Wainright 4, Olivia Gray 3, Jordan Carter 1. Totals: 25-63 (4-16) 24-34 78 points, 41 rebounds, 18 turnovers.

Chadron State— Taryn Foxen 25, Kalli Federsen 16, McKenna McClintic 8, Letty Rodriguez 5, Savannah Weidauer 5, Brooke Turek 2, Jessica Harvey 2, Allee Williamson 2, Jessica Lovitt 1. Totals: 23-66 (4-13) 16-23 66 points, 42 rebounds, 21 turnovers.

3-pointers: FLC—V. Gray, O. Gray, Reed, Patterson, all 1. CSC—Feddersen 2, Foxen 1, Rodriguez 1.