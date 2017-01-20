Friday doubleheaders precede Scottsbluff vs. Gering boys game

We’ve got five high school basketball games at KNEB this weekend starting with a couple of doubleheaders tonight.

Both Gering teams are looking to get back on track after losses to Casper Kelly Walsh last Saturday.

In fact, the Gering girls went 0-2 last weekend as they lost to Wheatland on Friday. Right now Gering sits at 8-6. Chadron comes in at 7-7, reeling a bit after a 51-32 setback against Scottsbluff on Tuesday night.

The Gering boys sit at 8-5 for the season and they’ve won six of their last eight games. Right now the Bulldogs are 9th in the Class B power points standings. Chadron only scored 29 points at home in their loss Tuesday to Scottsbluff.

Radio coverage tonight at KNEB will start at approximately 5:15 on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

We’ll also have the Gering games tonight on KNEB.tv and Allo Channel 15 starting at 5:15.

Scottsbluff has a girls and boys doubleheader on the road at Sidney.

Interesting matchup for the girls game as Sidney is 13-1, winners of 12 in a row since a opening weekend loss to Mitchell. Scottsbluff coming off their best start to finish performance of the season in the win at Chadron.

Each of the last two seasons it’s been Scottsbluff that’s ended Sidney’s season; two years ago winning at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility in the district championship game, and then last year the Lady Cats beat Sidney in the district semifinals.

Not many teams have had much success against the Scottsbluff boys over the last handful of seasons. The one exception? Sidney. The Raiders are 3-5 over their last eight against Scottsbluff including a first round win at the state tournament two seasons ago and a couple of home wins mixed in.

Scottsbluff’s last win at Sidney came on January 26th of 2013.

Coverage tonight on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start at 5:15.

Then of course tomorrow night it’s the big Scottsbluff at Gering boys game.

We’ll have KNEB coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3, kneb.com, and KNEB.tv starting at 6:45.