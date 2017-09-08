Friday Night Football Preview

Here’s a rundown of the high school gridiron action for tonight.

Hastings at Gering…KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, KNEB.tv, and kneb.com starting at 6:15, kickoff at 7 p.m.

After opening up the year with Grand Island Northwest and McCook the Gering Bulldogs are at home to take on Hastings. The Tigers come in at 1-1 (L vs. Scottsbluff, W vs. Schuyler) and Gering Head Coach Todd Ekart says tonight’s game looks much more even on paper than the first two games for the Bulldogs.

The top player for Hastings tonight will be RB Connor Laux. Laux will also line up some at quarterback and operate out of the wildcat. In their loss to Scottsbluff their overall team strength appeared to be their defense. Hastings Head Coach Charlie Shoemaker offered up his keys playing well tonight.

Jeff Kelley and Adam Freeburg will have the radio broadcast while Chuck Schwartz has the call on the TV side tonight at KNEB. You can also watch the game on ALLO channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500.

Scottsbluff at Lexington…94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:20 for pregame with kickoff at 6 p.m.

Scottsbluff is off to a 2-0 start with wins over Hastings and Holdrege. Scottsbluff coming off a big rushing performance against Holdrege; junior Chris Busby rattled off over 200 yards on the ground and the team piled up just over 360 yards rushing. Head Coach Joe Benson talked about his electric junior.

Lexington enters at 0-2 with losses to Sidney and York. Jeff Rowan is the head coach for the Minutemen and he knows tonight is a big, big challenge for his kids.

As we do with Lexington against either Scottsbluff or Gering, with the Cats traveling tonight we’ll have KRVN’s Scott Foster on the broadcast for us at KNEB. When Lexington travels out for the Gering game KNEB will be sending the broadcast back to KRVN.

Alliance (0-2) at Holdrege (0-2)…Don’t let the 0-2 record fool you with regards to Holdrege. They look like a team primed to win some games after watching them play out here at Scottsbluff last week. For Alliance it’s been a struggle early; they’ve been outscored 92-7 by Chadron and Northwest. Head Coach Chris Seebohm hoping his kids can stick with the process.

You can catch the full Friday Night Preview delivered by Pizza Hut tonight before kickoff for both of our games here at KNEB.

Other games on the schedule for today or tonight:

Sioux County (0-1) at Hyannis (1-0) – Sioux County is down to 6 healthy players. They only have 8 boys in the entire school, all of which were out for football. Down to six with a tough opponent on the schedule this week. Such is the life for many six man programs in the panhandle these days.

Minatare (1-1) at Arthur County (2-0) – Minatare Head Coach J.J. Ozuna said his team played a mistake filled game last week in losing to Cody-Kilgore. They try and right the ship against unbeaten Arthur County this afternoon.

Sidney (1-1) at McCook (2-0) -Not much good happens for opponents at McCook usually. Sidney got a week one win at Lexington and then lead for a while last week at home against Aurora before the Huskies took control in the second half.

Morrill (0-1) at Crawford (1-1) – Morrill Head Coach Adam Jantzi told KNEB Sports yesterday that the school and the community are starting to heal a little bit after the tragic passing of Lily Martin. The Lions had last week off while Crawford enters off a loss at Hemingford.

Mitchell (1-1) at Kimball (0-2) – Mitchell off a heartbreaking double overtime loss at home to Pine Bluffs. Kimball still searching for that first win for new head coach Ben Arstedt.

Centura (2-0) at Bayard (0-2) – Bayard has played two close ones against Mitchell and Southeast WY; try to break through tonight. Centura had a week one win over Kimball.

Hemingford (1-1) at Ainsworth (1-1) – Both teams with their only loss coming to South Loup. Bobcats got their first win of the season last week against Crawford.

Chadron (2-0) at Broken Bow (0-2) – Cardinals come in red hot having won games against Alliance and Cozad. Last week quarterback Coy Bila completed 18 of 19 passes. So far this season Chadron winning their games by an average score of 39-7.

Gordon-Rushville (1-1) at Bridgeport (1-1) – Bridgeport has a home win over Southern Valley and then a disappointing loss at Holyoke CO under their belts so far this season. They’ve played some grinder type games to this point, finals were 18-0 and 12-8. Coach Jerod Dean said they’ll have to play really well to beat the Mustangs, who’s only loss came to 2-0 Valentine.

Wallace at Leyton (0-2) – Leyton forfeited last week’s game against Wauneta-Palisade due low numbers; they’re expected back on the field tonight.

*Potter-Dix gets a forfeit win this week as they had Banner County scheduled.

Wyoming Games

Torrington at Star Valley

Burns at Pine Bluffs

Lingle Ft. Laramie at Guernsey-Sunrise

Big Horn at Southeast

Tongue River at Niobrara County Lusk