Friday night HS football schedule

Here’s a rundown of the Friday night high school football schedule for teams here in the region.

Holdrege (0-1) at Scottsbluff (1-0)…The Scottsbluff Bearcats come in off a 21-7 road win at Hastings to open the season a week ago. The ‘Cats showed a dominant defense that has plenty of upside and ceiling still to tap into. On offense it was junior running back Chris Busby leading the way with 120 yards on 12 carries with a pair of touchdowns. In fact, his first two carries of the season went for 100 yards and the two scores (65 and 35 yds). Holdrege comes in off a home loss, 20-13, to Gothenburg. Here’s Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson talking about this Dusters team.

KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 6:15. This will also be our KNEB.tv game of the week. TV coverage can also be found on ALLO channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500. The TV broadcast will start at 6:50 with kickoff on both platforms at 7 p.m.

Gering (0-1) at McCook (1-0)…The Gering High Bulldogs have a rough two game stretch to start the season, especially when you consider the fact they’re just trying to find some footing and figure out a way to win a football game. Northwest came to town last week and won 48-7. This week an even tougher task as they hit the road to play McCook. The Bison are as tradition rich as any team in Class B and Head Coach Jeff Gross has told me on multiple occasions that this could be one of his best squads yet. For Gering Head Coach Todd Ekart some positives were found in the overall running game in the loss to Northwest.

Coverage on KNEB will start at 5:15 mountain time with kickoff on 960, 100.3, and kneb.com at 6 p.m.

Pine Bluffs, WY (0-0) at Mitchell (1-0)…These two squads match up for the second straight season as Mitchell looks for a 2-0 start to the year while Pine Bluffs is playing their first game of 2017 after winning the Wyoming Class 1A state championship a year ago. Last year it was all Hornets in this matchup. Mitchell head man Jimmie Rhodes remembers it well.

In Mitchell’s win over Bayard last week senior running back Drake Gilliland rushed the ball 41 times for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Wheatland (0-0) at Torrington (0-0)…The Torrington Trail Blazers open up the season at home with a matchup against the Bulldogs. Torrington Head Coach Mark Lenhardt has a pretty well rounded team heading into the year and expects a great combination with quarterback Brayden Bivens and WR Nathan Stitt…

Torrington went 6-4 a season ago and over the last three seasons they’ve compiled a mark of 23-9.

Other games on the schedule:

Cozad (1-0) at Chadron (1-0)

Bayard (0-1) at Southeast WY (0-0)

Bridgeport (1-0) at Holyoke CO

Crawford (1-0) at Hemingford (0-1)

Aurora (0-1) at Sidney (1-0)

Alliance (0-1) at Northwest (1-0)

Hyannis (0-0) at Potter-Dix (0-1)

Cody-Kilgore (1-0) at Minatare (1-0)

Kimball (0-1) at Gordon-Rushville (0-1)

Niobrara County Lusk at Burns

Little Snake River at Lingle Ft. Laramie

**Leyton has forfeited this week’s game at Wauneta Palisade due to a lack of kids available to play**

**Banner County has canceled their entire 2017 season due to low numbers**

