Friday’s High School Football Schedule

Here’s a look at the high school football schedule for area teams for opening night.
Scottsbluff at Hastings…KNEB coverage on 94.1 the Brand and kneb.com will start at 5:15 mountain time with kickoff at 6 p.m. Scottsbluff won this same opening night game a year ago 21-13. Tonight’s game will be played at Hastings College.
Grand Island Northwest at Gering…KNEB coverage on AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 6:15 local time with kickoff at 7. This matchup is also our game of the week on KNEB.TV. Chuck Schwartz will have pregame on the TV side starting at 6:50. You can also watch on ALLO channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500.
Chadron at Alliance
Sidney at Lexington
Mitchell at Bayard
Southern Valley at Bridgeport
Hemingford at South Loup
Edgemont, South Dakota at Crawford
Creek Valley at Julesburg
Garden County at Morrill
Cody Kilgore at Banner County
Sioux County at Hay Springs
Minatare at South Platte
