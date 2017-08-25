Friday’s High School Football Schedule

Here’s a look at the high school football schedule for area teams for opening night.

Scottsbluff at Hastings…KNEB coverage on 94.1 the Brand and kneb.com will start at 5:15 mountain time with kickoff at 6 p.m. Scottsbluff won this same opening night game a year ago 21-13. Tonight’s game will be played at Hastings College.

Grand Island Northwest at Gering…KNEB coverage on AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com will start at 6:15 local time with kickoff at 7. This matchup is also our game of the week on KNEB.TV. Chuck Schwartz will have pregame on the TV side starting at 6:50. You can also watch on ALLO channel 15 and Mobius channel 1500.

Chadron at Alliance

Sidney at Lexington

Mitchell at Bayard

Southern Valley at Bridgeport

Hemingford at South Loup

Edgemont, South Dakota at Crawford

Creek Valley at Julesburg

Garden County at Morrill

Cody Kilgore at Banner County

Sioux County at Hay Springs

Minatare at South Platte

Make sure you pick up the 2017 edition of the KNEB Football Book. It’s out at area businesses near you or you can stop in to KNEB and pick up a copy.