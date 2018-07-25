(Video) Frost Looks To Return NU To Its Roots

Scott Frost has a definite plan as he looks to jump start Nebraska football. After serving as an assistant coach under Chip Kelly at Oregon and then leading a huge turnaround in his two years at Central Florida, Frost is ready to implement his system at Nebraska. At this week’s Big Ten Football Media days he talked about blending the systems that he has seen work in other places.

Frost has said repeatedly that if Nebraska is going to return to the top of the college football landscape,they will need to go back to the things and principles that worked when Nebraska was one of the top programs in the 1970’s, 80’s and 90’s.