Gering 14-U youth team hosts, wins state tournament

Over this past weekend the Gering 14 & under youth baseball team captured a state title as they hosted tournament action in Gering.

Gering came through with wins over North Platte to claim the crown.

On Saturday the teams split a pair of games with Gering winning the opener 8-0 before falling to North Platte 4-2 in the second game. Then Sunday Gering won the decisive game three by the score of 15-9.

With the title in hand Gering has now qualified for a regional tournament being held in Colorado starting July 27th.

The team has started a Go-Fund-Me page to help fund there trip. You can click here to make a donation and help get the Gering kids to Colorado to continue their summer postseason run.

The team is coached by Elijah Timblin, Quinton Onstott, and Cody Ybarra.