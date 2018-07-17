class="post-template-default single single-post postid-323646 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Gering 14-U youth team hosts, wins state tournament

BY Chris Cottrell | July 17, 2018
The Gering 14U team continues their postseason march in a couple weeks.

Over this past weekend the Gering 14 & under youth baseball team captured a state title as they hosted tournament action in Gering.

Gering came through with wins over North Platte to claim the crown.

On Saturday the teams split a pair of games with Gering winning the opener 8-0 before falling to North Platte 4-2 in the second game. Then Sunday Gering won the decisive game three by the score of 15-9.

With the title in hand Gering has now qualified for a regional tournament being held in Colorado starting July 27th.

The team has started a Go-Fund-Me page to help fund there trip. You can click here to make a donation and help get the Gering kids to Colorado to continue their summer postseason run.

The team is coached by Elijah Timblin, Quinton Onstott, and Cody Ybarra.

