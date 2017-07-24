Gering, Alliance, Chadron still vying for B7 title

Three days in the books and still two to go at Oregon Trail Park in Gering for the Class B Area 7 Legion Baseball Tournament.

As of now just three teams remain; top seed Chadron, two seed Gering, and third seeded Alliance all still with a shot at the tournament championship.

On Sunday there were two elimination games.

In the opener it was Chadron over Ogallala 10-0.

Game two had Alliance eliminate Sidney by the final of 6-1.

That sets up just one game for Monday night as the lone remaining unbeaten in the tournament, Gering Platte Valley Companies, takes on Chadron.

We’ll have coverage at KNEB tonight with Jeff Kelley on AM 960, 100.3 FM, and streaming here at kneb.com starting at 5:45 with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

A Gering win would set up a championship Tuesday between Platte Valley Companies and Alliance starting at 5:30 p.m. Alliance would need two wins over Gering on Tuesday to win the title while Gering would need just one victory.

A Chadron win tonight and all three teams would still be alive setting up two games tomorrow. Gering would play Alliance at 5:30 followed by the winner taking on Chadron for the championship at 8 p.m.

Keep in mind that Alliance is hosting the Class B State Tournament so they’re going to qualify automatically leaving an extra berth to state guaranteed for either Gering or Chadron.