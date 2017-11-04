Gering, Alliance, Sidney seasons end in Class B district finals

Three of the four western Nebraska teams qualified for Saturday’s 16-team district finals Saturday. And, all three saw their seasons come to an end.

Gering, the B-8 sub-district champion earned the automatic qualification, and travelled to 2nd-seed Omaha Duchesne Academy Saturday morning. The 29-5 Cardinals were too much for the Bulldogs, earning a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-8, 25-11) over Gering. Gering’s season ends at 17-18.

Alliance earned a wild card and the sixth seed, allowing them to host the 11th-seed Bennington. The 22-12 Badgers jumped out to early leads and swept the Bulldogs, 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 27-25). Alliance’s season ends at 23-8.

Sidney also earned a wild card and the 13th seed, sending them to 4th-seed Elkhorn South. The home team 25-13 Storm were 3-0 winners (25-17, 25-21, 25-19) as well, ending the Red Raiders season at 20-14.