(Gering audio) HS volleyball jamboree at CSC Thursday night

Chadron State College will host a Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Volleyball Jamboree involving a dozen high school teams from the Panhandle on Thursday night, Aug. 16. The action will be in the Chicoine Center and the adjoining Armstrong Building.

The teams involved are Alliance, Chadron, Crawford, Gering, Gordon-Rushville, Hay Springs, Hemingford, Hyannis Leyton, Morrill, Scottsbluff and Sidney.

KNEB Sports spoke with Gering Head Coach, Amanda Cochran, about the the season ahead and Thursday’s set up with this big jamboree.

Each of the teams will scrimmage two opponents in a pair of 25-point sets. The schedule follows:

Chicoine Court 1—6 p.m., Gering vs. Chadron, followed by Gering vs. Hemingford and Chadron vs. Hemingford.

Chicoine Court 2—6 p.m., Alliance vs. Leyton, followed by Alliance vs. Hay Springs and Leyton vs. Hay Springs.

Armstrong Court 1—6 p.m., Scottsbluff vs. Gordon-Rushville, followed by Scottsbluff vs. Hyannnis and Gordon-Rushville vs. Hyannis.

Armstrong Court 1—6 p.m., Sidney vs. Crawford, followed by Sidney vs. Morrill and Crawford vs. Morrill.

All spectators must enter through the main entrance of the Chicoine Center on its southwest corner. Admission will be $5 for adults and $4 for students with all proceeds going to the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame.

An officials’ clinic beginning at 5 p.m. will precede the jamboree.

Many of the Nebraska teams will open their schedule the following Thursday, Aug. 23.