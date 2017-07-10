Gering B&C Steel still alive at Area Tournament

After a wild night on Friday and a loss on Sunday it’s down to a win or go home scenario for the Gering B&C Steel juniors baseball team.

On Friday night in Ogallala there was a lengthy lightning delay and then lengthy baseball. It took 14 innings but Gering was able to pull out a 6-5 win with two runs in the bottom of the 14th.

That win gave them Saturday off and a return trip to Ogallala for a matchup with top seed Alliance yesterday.

The game got away from Gering early as Alliance scored three runs in the first and added another in the second inning. After a four run fourth for Alliance the game was all but sealed as Gering fell by the final of 9-1.

That sends Gering into a elimination game tonight at 6 p.m. against Ogallala. The winner advances to the tournament title game tomorrow to play Alliance. The winner tonight would then need to beat Alliance twice tomorrow to win the Area Tournament and advance to state.

Class C Area 7 Juniors Tournament

Both Bridgeport and Kimball went 1-2 in their stay at Alma.

Bridgeport knocked off Kimball on Friday and then lost games to Overton and Imperial.

After the loss to Bridgeport, Kimball bounced back to beat Curtis before falling to Alma.