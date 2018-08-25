Gering blanked in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND – Youth and inexperience proved to be detriment to the Gering football team, Friday evening. Traveling roughly five hours east, the Bulldogs were shutout to start a new season, 61-0 by the Northwest Vikings, spoiling head coach, Josh Hiatt’s debut.

Northwest scored on every drive in the first half. The duo of Carter Terry and Adam Cooper were too much for the Bulldogs.

After a three and out by Gering, Northwest quickly went to the air on their first drive of the game. Terry found Jared Fox for a 57-yard touchdown pass only five plays into the drive. The Vikings never looked back.

Northwest would score four more times in the first quarter, including picking off Gering quarterback, Kolton Ebbers twice. The Vikings would find the end zone two more times in the second period to take a 48-0 lead into the locker room. Ebbers was picked off one last time before the end of the first half.

The second half, Northwest would find the end zone two more times. Terry finished with five total touchdowns and Cooper found the end zone three times.

Gering returns home to host Seward on Friday, while Northwest travels to McCook.