Gering boys take title at Chadron Golf Invite

BY Chris Cottrell | May 2, 2017
Here are the team and individual scores from yesterday’s Chadron Golf Invitational.

Team Standings

  1. Gering, 354
  2. Sidney, 365
  3. Alliance, 370
  4. Gordon-Rushville, 385
  5. Mitchell, 406
  6. Crawford, 409
  7. Sidney JV, 418
  8. Scottsbluff JV, 440

Individual Standings

  1. Grant Maser, Gering, 80
  2. Trevor Berry, Chadron, 85
  3. Tyler Westlake, Chadron, 88
  4. Grady Sherrell, Gering, 89
  5. Rubin Schmidt, Gordon-Rushville, 90
  6. Justin Scott, Gering, 90
  7. Cade Stephenson, Alliance, 91
  8. Corbin Johnson, Chadron, 92
  9. Bryce Oetken, Crawford, 92
  10. Cameron Collins, Alliance, 92
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
