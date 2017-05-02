Gering boys take title at Chadron Golf Invite

Here are the team and individual scores from yesterday’s Chadron Golf Invitational.
Team Standings
- Gering, 354
- Sidney, 365
- Alliance, 370
- Gordon-Rushville, 385
- Mitchell, 406
- Crawford, 409
- Sidney JV, 418
- Scottsbluff JV, 440
Individual Standings
- Grant Maser, Gering, 80
- Trevor Berry, Chadron, 85
- Tyler Westlake, Chadron, 88
- Grady Sherrell, Gering, 89
- Rubin Schmidt, Gordon-Rushville, 90
- Justin Scott, Gering, 90
- Cade Stephenson, Alliance, 91
- Corbin Johnson, Chadron, 92
- Bryce Oetken, Crawford, 92
- Cameron Collins, Alliance, 92